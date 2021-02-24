From time to time, I’ve wanted to bust into the press business. The desire ebbs and flows, depending on when I have information that I want to yell from the rooftops. Donning a fedora with a little note pad in tow, and given the nickname “Scoops” may, unfortunately, be a little bit passe at this point in my life. The thought, however, of gathering and writing a hot story without blathering it all out on social media just seems to be a bit nostalgic in this day and age.
For the purposes of this column, there are several items that are hot off the press for this month. The first, of course, is that town meeting has been removed from the month of March for 2021, and has been docketed for May. Such a wrench has thrown budgets and warrant articles into a minor tizzy, as some adjustments need to be made to account for the delay in purchasing the equipment to be voted on. As an unintended consequence, the town report that you may take enjoyment in poring through will be delayed as well.
Over at the church, the Pastoral Search Committee has been hard at work replacing the irreplaceable Sean Dunker-Bendigo, who moved on to greener pastures. The Rev. Jim Smith has been tasked as the interim minister, as the committee continues its search for a permanent replacement.
Stay tuned for surveys that will be floating around town that will be seeking input for what the town wants in the next pastor. Even if you may not attend services on a regular basis, the Pastor at the Madison Church still serves as the chaplain for the town. They are called on for universal services including (but certainly not limited to) dedication at the Memorial Day service, weddings and funerals.
If you still have a yellow sticker that gets you into the transfer station, and has done so thus far in 2021, then please allow me to be the bearer of bad news. If you take a close look at the years that the sticker is valid, you’ll find that 2021 isn’t on it. The supply of new fancy red stickers are plentiful, but the patience of using the ol’ yeller ones has depleted. The door will be slammed shut on those stickers, and you’ll be turned away (or charged money per bag), regardless of how many bags you were able to stuff in the back of the family station wagon. Please head on over to the town office to get your new fancy sticker, while they have the new-sticker smell.
Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m., you may send me a birthday card. If you’re not so inclined to do that, enjoy journeys along “New Hampshire Roads Taken or Not” with Stephen Taylor, a scholar, farmer, cheesemaker, journalist and longtime public official. Taylor, a founding executive director of the N.H. Humanities Council, is a lifelong student of the state’s rural culture and an experienced and entertaining speaker.
Taylor will teach us about some of New Hampshire’s most significant highway choices in the 20th century. We’re each sure to have memories of controversies over some of these choices. Taylor will remind us of the economic, social, and cultural changes that followed decisions to build or not to build. Register for this program at madisonlibrary-nh.org. After registering, you will receive the zoom invitation link. Don’t miss this program — made possible by the generosity of the N.H. Humanities Council.
Spring is, apparently, just around the corner. The calendar says so, although the weather as of late hasn’t done anything to add to the optimism of those with boats or golf clubs. I am wishing for spring as I white-knuckle grab the steering wheel with both hands, utter a quiet prayer and seal the lid on the coffee cup before heading out on frost heaves.
Throughout my childhood, I always thought the road name was Route 41 (or Plains Road), but, the State of New Hampshire apparently renamed the road, as the commonplace posting of “Frost Heaves” signs can be seen throughout the miserable stretch.
If you haven’t had the misguided enjoyment of (formerly known as) Route 41, call ahead and get an appointment for a four-wheel alignment, new ball joints and/or a new car. My point, as I digress with a rather large tangent, is that spring equates with the time to register your dog before the deadline in April.
The period of enlistment for town government participation has lapsed, even though town meeting and voting has been pushed out. Selectman John Arruda has decided to hang up the budgetary quill pen after a run in office for over two decades.
With some more details coming as town meeting approaches, I hope that you’ll join me with enormous gratitude for Arruda and his devotion and dedication to the Town of Madison. Having worked with Arruda as a co-selectman, and now as a department head, I have enjoyed his teamwork, debate, knowledge and passion that he brings with him each and every meeting.
Bob “Scoops” King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
