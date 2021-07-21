I was told once of a time, long ago, at the home of my grandparents, a hearts game was lost by my grandfather, John. If anyone else was in the room, they were made aware of the loss by his gathering of the board and cards and heaving them into the fireplace and going to bed.
If you’re wondering how effective and extensive genetics are, I’m here to tell you I’ve inherited both Grandpa’s temper and talent for card games. This talent has been on display at the Madison Old Home Week cribbage tournament. After losing in the first round at the inaugural event in 2019, I’m looking to rebound this year on Aug. 9 at Burke Field.
Speaking of things I try to be good at but I’m not, the Madison Scramble Golf Tournament, another Old Home Week event, is on Tuesday, Aug. 10, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. On Sunday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., you’ll be able to witness the return of the classic of the Fireman’s Muster, where you can come watch some local fire departments compete for pride and bragging rights. This will be held just ahead of the chicken barbecue, at 5 to 7 p.m. The bean hole supper (pronounced “suppah”) will be moved to Burke Field, but will keep the normal time slot of Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.
Also to be seen at a lot of the events this year, is the Police Department selling raffle tickets, which will be drawn on the night of the fireworks, Friday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t got yours yet, get one soon. Tickets are still being sold at Silver Lake Home Center and SiroTac in Ossipee, as well as the Town Hall.
Display your artistic talent in our Tiny Art Show exhibit! Come in and pick up your art kit (brushes, paint, palette and 3-inch-by-3-inch canvas). Once you’ve finished your masterpiece, return it to the library by Monday, Aug. 2 to be part of the Old Home Week exhibit! Artwork will be displayed through the month of August.
The Friends of Madison Library have a New Hampshire Humanities Zoom program on Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m.: “Rosie’s Mom: Forgotten Women of the First World War” presented by Carrie Brown. Please register at madisonlibrary-nh.org in order to receive the Zoom link. If you have never tried to Zoom, Sloane will be happy to set up a practice run with you.
The book group will be reading “The Radium Girls” on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. They will be meeting both in person and via Zoom. If you are not on the book group email list and would like to participate, please call or email and we will add you.
The Madison Historical Society is thrilled to announce the 2021 exhibit: “Our Town — Once Upon a Time.” As a visitor, you will stroll the town of Madison visually through a collage exhibit of photographs and postcards describing homes and businesses that may no longer exist or have changed owners as well as function.
Discover interesting and little known facts of Madison’s humble beginnings and the hard-working community that literally paved the way to our town as we enjoy it today.
The exhibit premiered June 29 at the Madison Historical Society Museum and will continue through September during regular visiting hours: Tuesdays 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday through Friday, Aug. 9-13, of Old Home Week.
I’ve written before of the Madison Church’s clock bell. Having grown up next to it, I learned never to set my own watch to it, or anything for that matter. It was a broken clock that, in fact, wasn’t right twice a day. It did ring every hour, but needed much attention and repair. But, now, you can drive by the church at any given hour and marvel at the pleasant sound of the church bell ringing … right on the button, on the hour.
A massive bell overhaul that clock expert Stu Lord took on has resulted in a magnificent restoration of the old bell, and he and wife Karen have been climbing into the tower nearly weekly for several months to be sure the repairs were all operating smoothly and correctly. So if you see Karen at the Historical Society (curator) or Stu around town, please thank them for their meticulous and dedicated work to keep the bells ringing in the Town of Madison.
Robert King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
