Santa Claus will be coming to town in a matter of days and while it will be another difficult holiday to be away from our families and friends, everyone I know seems to be making the best of it.
Christmas decorations and trees adorn all of the homes throughout the valley and the post office seems to be enjoying a flurry of activity. I love making homemade gifts of jelly, flavored vinegar, vanilla, needle felted ornaments, photo cards, goodies and more for my family and this has been a great year to stick close to home to craft.
Another activity that I enjoy is feeding and watching the different birds that visit right outside my kitchen window. This year, I gifted bird feeders and seed to several family members for their birthdays. It has become a wonderful way to enjoy wildlife, especially for my grandchildren. They’ve learned the names of the various birds that flock to the feeders and are learning to be diligent about keeping the birds fed.
I keep a photo journal of the birds that have visited, along with information about their habits and the children can easily tell the difference between a male and female cardinal, nuthatches, woodpeckers, chickadees and tufted titmice. If you haven’t chosen a gift for the kids or adults on your Christmas list, you might consider this idea. The joy will keep on giving all winter long.
I’d like to share one more personal experience with you all this week. It is not meant to be depressing in any way. In fact, it filled me with joy this season. A dear friend who lives on Cape Cod suddenly lost her younger brother due to a heart attack two years ago.
She posted a picture of a beautiful Christmas arrangement she’d place on his grave. I suddenly felt very sad that I couldn’t travel to the Cape to toss some flowers into the ocean in memory of my younger sister, Carla who lost her life to cancer 11 years ago just a week before Christmas. Having mentioned my feelings to my friend, I was brought to tears when several pictures appeared on my Facebook page featuring my favorite place, Red River Beach in Harwich.
She had purchased a bouquet of flowers and tossed them into the waves for me in memory of my sister. Her gesture is one of the most wonderful gifts I have ever received. It is a gift of kindness that I will always remember and will pay forward in the future.
"So remember while December
Brings the only Christmas Day
In the year let there be Christmas
In the things we do and say
Wouldn't life be worth the living
Wouldn't dreams be coming true
If we kept the Christmas spirit
All the whole year through."
— Author unknown, c.1962
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
