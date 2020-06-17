Congrats to the 2020 Kennett High School grads from Freedom: Christopher Desmarais, Cameron Emmett, Connor Glavin, Sam McKinley, Keegan Nason, Jackson Ogren, Jeffrey Playdon and Jack Wheeler. They all enjoyed a truly amazing graduation atop of Mount Cranmore this past Saturday.
“New Hampshire Chronicle” came on Wednesday, to film the Freedom Village Store’s store-to-door delivery service. So exciting to have our community featured. “Chronicle” will be following around the drivers and filming as deliveries are taking place.
The N.H. Food Bank in partnership with the USDA and Camp Huckins will be providing summer meals for the communities of SAU 13. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at K.A. Brett School and Madison Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 21. Meals for two days will be provided on Mondays and Wednesdays and for one day on Fridays.
Camp Huckins has also been added as a pickup site. Contact Jody at jdoy@camphuckins.org or call Huckins at (603) 539-4710 to be added to the list. Meals are available free of charge to any child under the age of 18 in our communities.
There is a pair of nesting loons on Loon Lake and as a reminder we are asked to stay away from loons and their nesting sight. There is a group of volunteers working in conjunction with the Loon Preservation Society to ensure that the loons have the safe zone required for nesting purposes.
Please be aware of ropes and signage protecting the loons and keep your kayaks, paddleboards, etc. at least 150 feet away from the loon nesting area. Want a closer look? Use binoculars.
Jeff Nicoll and Jay Kentry are our representatives for Loon Lake’s nesting pair and they will share pictures with us over the summer from their established cameras so stay tuned.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelerinsfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.