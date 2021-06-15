Freedom's Velma Hormel was awarded the Boston Post Cane Monday night at the town hall. The cane, presented by the Selectmen, is given to the oldest living resident. Velma is the fourth person in her family who has had this honor. Congratulations, Velma from all of your Freedom fans!
There are 53 awesome story times from our library available on YouTube but starting this Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. the library will return to weekly in-person story times outside, weather permitting. Bring a blanket or beach chair.
Friday, June 18, will be the first weekly Fun Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the library featuring crafts and other activities for elementary age, also outside, weather permitting. Masks required at programs and in the library until further notice.
The Freedom Historical Society, in partnership with New Hampshire Humanities, will present the program “New England Quilts and the Stories They Tell” by Pamela Weeks on Wednesday, June 16. This online Zoom program at 7 p.m. is free and open to members of FHS and the public. Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to receive Zoom access information for this informative presentation. Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register and receive log-in-instructions. For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
The 2021 Freedom Old Home Week T-shirts, sweatshirts and tile will be unveiled and available for sale on the Freedom Old Home Week website on Ducky Day. The theme this year is United In Freedom 2021. Abigail Jones designed the shirt and sweatshirt this year while Barbara McEvoy designed the tile. Be sure to check out the schedule for Old Home Week, which will be held on July 30-Aug. 6, and watch this space for more details.
The Freedom Gallery will be officially opening for the summer on Friday, June 18. Freedom Elementary School will have their third annual art exhibit on Friday, June 18 from 6-8 p.m. Other gallery hours are 10-4 on Saturdays and 11-4 on Sundays.
On June 19 and 20 (weather permitting) will be a gallery lawn show of art quilter Susan Vassalo's quilt works. Check out svartist.com to see her work.
Additionally, Barb is preparing for the third annual Freedom Old Home Week Invitational for all Freedom artists. This includes all practicing artists, wanna-be artists, shy artists, etc. Barb is requesting early submissions starting June 21. The show will officially begin on June 30 and will last through mid August. Up to three, ready to hand, framed originals must be submitted before June 27. Due to extended gallery space and unique display shelving, smaller art (9 x 12 and 12 x 16) unframed art can also be displayed. To learn more call Barb at 603-762-2493.
The new Traditions Coffee Shop at Purity Spring Resort is now open serving hot and cold coffee and espresso drinks and continental breakfast menu available for guests and open to the public. Wi-Fi and seating available indoors or sit outside on their porch and take in views of the lake. The coffee shop is currently open 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) and will begin to be open seven days a week for the summer operating season beginning Monday, July 5.
Traditions Pub is also scheduled to reopen Friday, June 18 and will begin offering cocktails, beer, wine and "grab-and-go" Pub menu items along with family-style dinners and grill packs suitable to heat up at home. Scheduled hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday (closed Mondays & Tuesdays) and is also scheduled to be open seven days a week for the summer operating season beginning Monday, July 5. Also, join in the fun for this summer's weekly outdoor Lobster Bakes beginning Thursday, June 17 and Breakfast Cookouts beginning Sunday, June 20. For all the latest details, go to purityspring.com/dining/traditions-restaurant-pub.
The Advantage Program is offering free tennis and yoga to New Hampshire youth this summer. Go to advantagekids.net/signup to learn more.
There will be a celebration of life with military honors and Masonic blessing for Freedom's John Hogan at 3 p.m. on June 23 at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery at 110 DW Highway in Boscowen There will be a reception immediately following at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse at 334 Elm St. in Laconia. RSVP to Darcy Peary at (603) 455-1983 or dpeary@yahoo.com.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
