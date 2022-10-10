Artist Terri Brooks is the Freedom Public Library's featured artist for October-December. Stop by to see some of her amazing watercolors on display at the Library.

The library is also host Fun Friday on Oct. 14. After-School activities from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Students are welcome to come directly after school (bus pass required). There will be zen scribbles, as well as make-your-own Halloween creatures. The Nintendo Switch will also be available for group play. Family Movie Night will begin at 5:15 p.m. with "DC League of Super Pets."

