Artist Terri Brooks is the Freedom Public Library's featured artist for October-December. Stop by to see some of her amazing watercolors on display at the Library.
The library is also host Fun Friday on Oct. 14. After-School activities from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Students are welcome to come directly after school (bus pass required). There will be zen scribbles, as well as make-your-own Halloween creatures. The Nintendo Switch will also be available for group play. Family Movie Night will begin at 5:15 p.m. with "DC League of Super Pets."
Pizza from The Spot will be availble from 4:45-5:15 p.m. Get two slices of cheese pizza for $4. You must call or email the library to register before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, if you want to have pizza. Pizza will be paid for when you arrive.
Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon mahjong is at the library. All are welcome to join. Instruction is available if you do not already know how to play. The library is closed during this time so enter through the basement from the backyard of the library. Masks will no longer be mandatory to enter the building, but are still strongly recommended in order to protect our vulnerable populations. Contact the library at director@freedompubliclibrary.org for more information.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, join in for some fun at the Haunted Acre Wood. The only haunted, self-guided trail system in Northern New Hampshire and it just might be your last. Check your map, double check your batteries and plunge into the dark forest. What’s lurking in the woods? The trails will be open from 7-10:30 p.m. For more information and reservations, contact Believe In Books Literacy Foundation at believeinbooks.org.
The Freedom Village will host a flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct.19.
M&D Playhouse has four more performances of “Marie Antoinette,” by David Adjmi, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. This is a fun-filled contemporary take on the young queen of France. Get tickets at mdplayhouse.com.
Thanks to a grant from the CDC and the State Transportation Council, beginning this fall, the Gibson Center for Senior Services hopes to have identified a part-time bus driver who will be able to run a weekly transportation service on Tuesdays for seniors in Freedom and Eaton.
Riders will be picked up from one of three sites and will be able to use the service for groceries, other shopping, visiting the barber or hairdresser, pharmacy, Gibson Center for lunch or other destinations within Conway and North Conway. This extends the reach of the Gibson Center beyond the towns served by the Gibson Center. Call or email Renee at (802) 424-2074 or coordinator03836@gmail.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.