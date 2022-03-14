The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting Jeremy D’Entremont as its first speaker of 2022, with the program “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them,” via Zoom on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
D’Entremont tells the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families. Everyone is welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Plan to join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday, March 16. For more information, call (603) 491-8347.
It's finally here, the reopening of the Freedom Village Store on March 16. The board of directors have been busy updating the space and bringing in new merchandise. There are also new events being planned. Check out the updated website, freedomvillagestore.org. It has been a long winter and we hope that when you enter the store and see the fresh flowers, plants and gardening supplies you will think “spring."
Next weekend is the last weekend in the library international film series with a showing of "Four Good Days" on Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, at 4 p.m. Call (603) 539-5176 to reserve your spot.
Camp Calumet will be hosting Lent Holden Evening Prayer. Join in with others during the Wednesday evenings of Lent at 7 p.m. Go to calumet.org/lent2022 to learn more.
Join in the fun at ParSem's annual Souper Supper on Friday, April 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. This is an evening of down home comfort food and music. On the menu is vegetable soup, egg roll soup, country chicken soup, chili, salad, bread, biscuits, rolls, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $12. Under 12 is $5. All proceeds go toward the benefit restoration fundraiser. Music is provided by Steve Decker. Call Freedom's Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233 for more information.
Go to freedomoldhomeweek.net to cast your vote for the theme for this year's Old Home Week event and mark your calendars for the upcoming dates: Ducky Day, Saturday, June 25; lawn party, Friday, July 29; parade, Saturday, July 30; ice cream social, Thursday, Aug. 4; 5K Road Race: Saturday, Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.