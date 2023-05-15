The Freedom Historical Society will be hosting a presentation at the Town Hall this Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. Local Freedom historian Bob Cottrell will present an in-person program at the Freedom Town Hall exploring some of our unique treasures, hidden in closets and dark corners of the Allard House and Works Barn. Cottrell is an engaging storyteller and he will be spotlighting some of our remarkable historical artifacts that reveal interesting stories about life in Freedom in years past. This program is provided by your member contributions. Join in the fun of discovery and connections to Freedom.
The 14th annual Chocolate Sunday at the Parsonsfield Seminary at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine, will be on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. Delicious gourmet delights such as chocolate covered fruit, decadent cakes, chocolate specialities, ice cream sundaes and more. This is a buffet-style event held in Doe Hall with outside seating if weather permits. Cost is $14 per person with those 10 and under costing $5. Money raised will help support the historical buildings of the Parsonfield Seminary.
The Freedom Elementary School student council invites the Freedom community to attend the Memorial Day program on Friday, May 26, beginning at about 1:10 in front of the town hall. The program will continue with a walk to the memorial at Schoolhouse Hill and then the library, with a final stop (no pun intended) at the Lakeview Cemetery on Old Portland Road. There is no rain date planned for this event.
The Freedom Historical Society hosts their opening day on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Allard House and Works Barn Museum at 28 Old Portland Road. Take a summer stroll through this fabulous museum.
The 2023 Exhibit features a refreshing update of the extremely popular exhibit from 2022 on the Historical Business of Freedom Village. New perspectives on the entrepreneurs and businesses will be offered.
Additionally, now offered will be informative guided tours of Freedom Village every Saturday, starting at noon, leaving from the Freedom Historical Society. These tours will be offered through Oct. 7. Come hear new stories about Freedom's remarkable people. Also, stop in to see a new Acquisition Exhibit that spotlights recent donations to Freedom Historical Society collections, as well as exhibits of new works of art from our Freedom artists.
Don't forget New Hampshire Gives on June 6 and 7, the NH online fundraising campaign. There are many wonderful organizations to support during this time so look for those that best align with your interests, heritage, history or organizations that matter to you. One to think about is the Freedom Historical Society. Money raised this year will go toward the completion of the funding for a climate control room.
Items in the museum collection are vulnerable to damage from environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, light, and insects. Climate Control storage solutions are critical for the longer preservation of the Freedom Historical Society Museum collection.
Freedom Historical Society has received a special Challenge Grant of $3,000 from the Freedom Historical Society Board of Directors. When $5,000 is reached online through the 2023 NH Gives Campaign on June 6 and 7, the board will release the $3,000 it has raised from board members which will reach the goal of $15,000 needed to build the new room to protect archival documents, artwork and sensitive artifacts. Here is the link you can use to make your donation in June: nhgives.org/organizations/freedom-historical-society.
Just a reminder to everyone that you can sign up for official town notices on everything from meetings and agendas to road postings and other town happenings at townoffreedom.net.
The Freedom Beach Club welcome letter and applications have been mailed out to the 2022 members. If you are a Freedom property owner and were not a member in 2022 but would like to be in 2023, you can pick up an application at the Freedom Village Store or the library or reach out to wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
Barbara McEvoy's yoga classes take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 5-6:15 p.m. at the gallery and will be held every week until Freedom Old Home Week with the exception of Memorial Day. Make the commitment for your body and your mind. Contact McEvoy at barbaramacevoy@me.com to learn more.
