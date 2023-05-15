The Freedom Historical Society will be hosting a presentation at the Town Hall this Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. Local Freedom historian Bob Cottrell will present an in-person program at the Freedom Town Hall exploring some of our unique treasures, hidden in closets and dark corners of the Allard House and Works Barn. Cottrell is an engaging storyteller and he will be spotlighting some of our remarkable historical artifacts that reveal interesting stories about life in Freedom in years past. This program is provided by your member contributions. Join in the fun of discovery and connections to Freedom.

The 14th annual Chocolate Sunday at the Parsonsfield Seminary at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine, will be on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. Delicious gourmet delights such as chocolate covered fruit, decadent cakes, chocolate specialities, ice cream sundaes and more. This is a buffet-style event held in Doe Hall with outside seating if weather permits. Cost is $14 per person with those 10 and under costing $5. Money raised will help support the historical buildings of the Parsonfield Seminary.

