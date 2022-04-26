Freedom’s Joel Rhymer has a recently published book of photography, “My Ego Confuses My Heart,” and it’s not to be missed. This beautiful book portrays 75 photos of people collected over a 10-year period and have been culled from thousands of photos by a master photographer.
The images capture reflective moments of people in public places and show us the beauty in people and places that we usually don’t stop to notice. Stop by the Freedom Gallery to purchase your copy and see the new additions to the exhibits. Spring gallery hours are just beginning. Currently, you can find the gallery open most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or you can call Barbara at (610) 762-2493 to check hours or to make an appointment for a gallery visit.
The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting “Getting Started in Genealogy” on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker is Ann Lawthers from the New England Historical Genealogical Society. To register, go to the first page of freedomhistoricalsociety.org.
Last call to submit your original art that best reflects the Old Home Week theme “Celebrate Freedom.” Submit your entry to freedomfohw@gmail.com or mail to PO Box 359 in Freedom. All entries are due by April 30 and the winner will be announced in May. Be sure to include your name and contact info. Your image could be the one chosen for this year’s tiles and T-shirts.
The Freedom town-wide clean up is Saturday, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at Freedom Elementary School where supplies will be handed out and roadside assignments given. Bobby Sue’s will once again support those who help clean up with free ice cream cones. Thank you, Bobby Sue’s.
When you’re done helping Freedom look more beautiful with roadside clean up, stop by the Freedom Gallery for a fancy afternoon tea. Tea, punch and cookies will be served and you’ll have an opportunity to browse art, purchase frame worthy cards, prints, and quality gifts for Mother’s Day.
Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group is hosting its second annual American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 23 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right at redcrossblood.org and pick a time and note if you are a first-time donor. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 203 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
There will be a fishing derby on May 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. on Millpond in Center Ossipee for ages 0-15. There are three prize groups and opportunities to fish for assorted size fish and species. N.H. Fish and Game will be on hand for meet and greet. This is sponsored in part by the Malcolm MacIver Memorial Fund.
Freedom is certainly saddened to say goodbye to Bill Stoops this past week. Bill and Sally and their family have been a staple in the Freedom community for many years. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreeedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.