Thank you to all of the kind people who helped this season to get the church manger repaired, set up, taken down and stored in the barn: Bonnie McCue, Barry Rollins, Steve Olzerowicz, Dan Spears, Charlie Peterson, Steve Thurston, Brian Hussey and Junior and a special thank you to Carolyn Olzerowicz for giving the animals and figures a much needed “face lift.”
The Danforth Bay Bridge opened this past Saturday. Now, there’s a good start to 2021 and something to be thankful for. Final work will commence in the spring of 2021 to wrap the project up in its entirety.
More good news: Tava and Anya Nicol are selling Girl Scout cookies. You can buy cookies via the digital online shop or the old-fashioned way by emailing the girls your order and paying cash upon a socially-distanced delivery. Cookies are expected to arrive in the valley mid-February. Here is a link to Anya’s page so that you can support her and the troop’s goals: digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/anya140626. Every box sold supports girls through money directly earned by them for camps, trips and such, and to our Troop 10615 which serves Jackson, Bartlett, Conway, Madison and Freedom for community project funds.
The Freedom Gallery on Elm Street (across from Village Store) is open this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find matted prints of King Pine ski paintings by Terri Brooks. Joel Rhymer and Joe Viger have new selections of matted photos, frame ready. Joe Snow has a nice selection of Loon Lake loons and humming birds on display.
Barbara McEvoy’s COVID 100 daffodil paintings are now for sale, and new galaxies have been added. There are only a few of Peg Scully’s book, Painting Freedom, and limited handmade books by Sarah Tabor. All artists have their own table space for cards, prints and smaller works. Masks, hand sanitizer required and available at the door, Social distancing required. Call or text Barbara McEvoy, (610) 762-2493 with questions.
The Freedom Food Pantry could use your help. As always, monetary donations are the most useful. Organizers can take your money and purchase items from suppliers at pennies on the dollar. To make a financial donation, send a check (payable to Freedom Food Pantry) to P.O. Box 502, Freedom, NH 30386. If you’d rather make a donation of items, the Pantry is always accepting donations of non-expired, non-perishable foods such as soup, baked beans, canned tuna or chicken, hot and cold cereal, peanut butter, jelly, pasta and pasta sauce. To make a donation of items, you can leave a bag or box inside the unlocked front door of the church which is checked daily.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
