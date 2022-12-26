Freedom Village Store plans evening, afternoon hours
By Lisa Wheeler
The Freedom Village Store was unable to hold its planned evening hours this past Friday due to the storm however they will find a time to do this in January. Additionally, they hope to offer late afternoon hours on an occasional basis so that is something to look forward to in 2023.
If you know an Eversource employee, be sure to thank them. They have had to work a lot lately, and in some rough conditions. We are thankful for all that they do to give homes electricity for heat and cooking during those blustery times.
The Majestic Cafe is open every Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. Seating is limited; walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended to ensure your seat. The cafe serves wine, beer, soda, coffee and tea.
Enter under the Majestic marquee or from the rear parking lot. This Friday’s performance is by Al Hospers and Jed Wilson. Call (603) 447-4737 for more details and to reserve a seat.
The Freedom Elementary School ski program is welcoming new volunteers who would like to commit to skiing/boarding with a varied ability of students as they learn to ski or improve their skills.
If you are interested in volunteering, the program will run every Friday for eight weeks beginning Jan. 6. Please contact Kim Stephan (603) 986-5641, Jen Brown (603) 986-1035 or the school office (603) 539-2077 for more information or go to easternslopeskiclub.org/volunteer.
A thank you to all who contact me to share their news for the column and a heartfelt wish for a wonderful New Year.
