The Freedom Book Club is reading "Transcription," by Kate Atkinson. The meeting will take place on Zoom and will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. New members are welcome. Email circ@freedompubliclibrary.org or call 539-5176 to reserve a copy of the book. You do not need to be a library member to borrow a book club book. There are plenty of copies still available.
The Freedom Village Store has holiday bread this week. It is a French loaf with orange, cranberries, pecans, currants and chocolate. Each loaf is $6 and is offered this week on Tuesday and Thursday for delivery. Check out their Store to Door Offerings for more information and all the other items that can be delivered straight to your door. Ordering is easy. Call (603) 539-3077 or stop in at the store and one of the volunteers will be happy to help you. The Freedom Village Store remains open Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social distancing, CDC guidelines including mask wearing are followed.
Freedom's new senior coordinator, Renee Wheaton is able to offer the service of a hot meal delivered to your door on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a donation of $3. The meals will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. You only need to contact her at (802) 424-2074.
Wheaton can also help arrange transportation, find information regarding services available regarding housing, dementia care, respite care, elder law and a variety of other needs. If you have any questions about who to contact regarding a need be sure to give her a call and she can help to determine the correct person or organization to contact. Additionally she can help with your computer needs for virtual medical appointments.
While not Freedom centered, this New Hamsphire event sounds like it would be a pretty nice thing to do this season: Canterbury Shaker Village will be hosting "A Magic Journey through the North Shop Barn." The event will take place from 1–5 p.m. Dec. 11-23. The journey begins at the “magic wardrobe,” winding and meandering through the North
Shop Barn, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The Barn features artist-created vignettes, including a Shaker Christmas, a dollhouse and a skating panorama, and snow-laden forest scenes. More surprises await, including a find-the-elf treasure hunt, and, on weekends, a Christkindlmarkt-inspired artisan market of handcrafted holiday gifts. Hot cocoa and cider will be available.Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury. For more information, or call (603) 783-9511.
Are you taking a stroll by the church these days to see the stable display? It's even better at night. What have you noticed added in each week? Keep looking.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
