The stable is up at the church. This is a 10-year tradition where a new figure will be added each week to the stable as the Christmas season continues. Why not bundle up, put on your boots, and add a stroll through lovely Freedom Village to your calendar once a week to see if you can spot the latest addition to the manger scene. Thank you to those who worked to put up this beautiful display and for bringing some holiday community spirit to the village as you walk or drive by.
The Freedom Village Store will have fresh greens and produce through most of the winter. The produce suppliers are Mountain Heartbeet Farm, Double Rainbow Farm and Pork Hill Farm all of whom have greenhouses. Check out the fresh produce options, along with other Freedom Village Store offerings on the Store do Door delivery page. Reminder, if you would like a Tuesday delivery please place your order by Saturday night 8 p.m. For a Thursday delivery please place your order by Monday night 6 p.m. Don't forget your pizza dough.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will have a box on the porch out front, to collect items for the Freedom Food Pantry. The box will be available throughout the advent season. Dog food and cat food are also needed at this time. Thank you in advance for your contributions.
Freedom 2021 calendars are for sale and they make an excellent Christmas gift. They can be found at the Freedom Historical Society and the Freedom Village Store. This year's calendar features remarkable people of Freedom's past with pictures, bios and historical information. It's very well-done and who couldn't use one of those? The cost is $18. If you would like for it to be mailed to you, please reach out to the Freedom Historical Society, P.O. Box 548, Freedom, NH 03836.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.