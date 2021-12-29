The Freedom Village Store is open with slightly adjusted store hours for winter. You will now find the store closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also, beginning on Jan. 8, the Store-to-Door program will be tweaked to curbside pickup on Saturdays. You can call the store at (603) 539-3077 or email fvs@freedomvillagestore.org to place your order, and have your order delivered right to your car.
This week, Sunnyfield Bakery is taking a well-deserved break so look for fresh bread the following week. Be sure to stop in and warm up with hot coffee and a pastry or two.
Many thanks to Miranda Sandahl for her years of service and talent to the Freedom Village Store, much appreciated. She’s not going far so you will still see her out and about.
Families were happy to attend the sing-along on Dec. 20, at Freedom Elementary School as children played instruments and sang in the chorus. Despite the weather, the performance was well-attended and enjoyed by all.
The Freedom Old Home Week Association has committed volunteers who have already begun working on plans for future Old Home Week celebrations and they could use your ideas to help keep this 120-year-old tradition alive and well. They are looking for new members to generate new ideas as well as members for executive board positions including vice chairperson, secretary and three director positions.
Please consider donating your time and talents. You do not need to live in Freedom, just have a love of our small town. Currently meetings are held each month via zoom or hybrid. The next meeting is Saturday, Jan. 8.
To learn more, go to freedomoldhomeweek.org.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
