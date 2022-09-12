This Wednesday, Sept. 14, marks the Community Club of Freedom beginning their monthly dinners again. There will be no speaker this time, but there will be a proposal of a slate of officers for 2022-23 which will be voted on in October.
Members will be brought up to date on craft fair sales and scholarships. The dinner will cost $10 each (with the committee paying $5 each) and dues of $7 may be paid when you arrive. Please note that the selectmen have changed a rule concerning the use of the town hall. No liquor is allowed in the town hall. The tentative menu will be ham, baked beans, potato salad, tossed salad, cupcakes, regular and decaf coffee, water and tea. The committee consists of Peg Nichols, Bill Carney, Carole McIntire, Brandy and Kerrie Buttrick and Barbara and Frank Veglia.
The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting "Indigenous Peoples and Artifacts of Ossipee River Valley," by Kim White Feather on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the town hall. This program is free and open to the public.
Feather, the daughter of a full-blood Mi’kmaq native woman, will present a brief history of New Hampshire’s and Maine’s indigenous peoples (Mi’kmaq, Maliseet, Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, and Abenaki) who traveled in the local area, including their trade routes and trails.
Attendees will have the opportunity to view tables of Feather’s collection of artifacts from the Ossipee River Valley (some from tribes in New England) which will be on display. Feather will describe and demonstrate Native tools, musical instruments, games, furs and clothing.
Feather currently resides in Ossipee and was the secretary of the New Hampshire Intertribal Native American Council for over 10 years and sat on the Pow Wow Committee for over 20 years. In addition, she has worked with Mother Earth Creations doing flute music, tours, and presentations at their Pow Wow grounds and the Fryeburg Fair. For more information, call (603) 491-8347.
A unique grouping of eight watercolors is on view at Freedom Gallery. Recently deceased Tony Van Hassel, was a longtime mentor of Freedom's Peg Scully and Elizabeth Acton. Now on display at Freedom Gallery is a superb painting of "The Gray Building and Freedom Church on a Rainy Day," by Van Hassel, a recently rediscovered Peg Scully of “The Gray Building,” from a different perspective, five paintings of Elizabeth Acton’s and another "rediscovered Scully” paired with same scene by Acton. Be sure to stop in and check out this small but interesting exhibit.
Also on display at the gallery are five quilts by Blue Ribbon quilter Bonnie McCue. All five are for sale and must be seen in person. The gallery is open by chance or appointment. Call or text Barbara at (610) 762-2493.
It is time for the Freedom Public Library Preschool Storytime! Christian will be leading an hour of stories, songs, activities, and crafts for children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. This is also a great time to sign up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
The Freedom Quilters are losing a few of their valuable members to southern climates. If you would like to join the Freedom Quilters, come to the church on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The quilters could use your help to make baby quilts for the Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital. They would love to have you join.
All are welcome to the church on Tuesday evenings for choir rehearsal, beginning this week at 7 p.m.
Mark your calendar now for the 2022 One Book One Valley selection is "Night of the Living Rez," by Morgan Talty. Copies are available at the Library for anyone who wants to pick one up and jump in early. The author talk for this year's selection will be on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theater in Conway. For more information, go to the One Book One Valley website.
Freedom was saddened to learn of the recent passing of two long time community members, Sylvia Bouve and Neal Boyle. Their families are certainly in our thoughts.
