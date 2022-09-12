This Wednesday, Sept. 14, marks the Community Club of Freedom beginning their monthly dinners again. There will be no speaker this time, but there will be a proposal of a slate of officers for 2022-23 which will be voted on in October.

Members will be brought up to date on craft fair sales and scholarships. The dinner will cost $10 each (with the committee paying $5 each) and dues of $7 may be paid when you arrive. Please note that the selectmen have changed a rule concerning the use of the town hall. No liquor is allowed in the town hall. The tentative menu will be ham, baked beans, potato salad, tossed salad, cupcakes, regular and decaf coffee, water and tea. The committee consists of Peg Nichols, Bill Carney, Carole McIntire, Brandy and Kerrie Buttrick and Barbara and Frank Veglia.

