Freedom’s Camp Huckins is hosting Family Movie Night. You only need to pack up your car and head to Huckins for a family movie on their large inflatable screen while relaxing under the stars. Bring your blanket, chairs and snacks. You will need to register for this event in order to attend. The movies are as follows: Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. (movie begins at 7 p.m.), “Trolls World Tour” and Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. (movie begins at 7 p.m.), “Ratatouille.” Visit camphuckins.org/community-movie-night to observe the social distancing rules and other pertinent information. Thanks, Camp Huckins, sounds like fun.
The Freedom Historical Society will be presenting “Votes for Women: A History of the Suffrage Movement,” by Liz Tentarelli, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. The presentation is a virtual program which will be held online using Zoom. You are invited to register in advance at the following link to receive access information for the informative meeting at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register. Be sure to join prior to the 7 p.m. start time on Aug. 19.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. Who were the key players in New Hampshire and the nation? What issues and obstacles did they face? How did suffragists benefit from World War I in the final push for passage of the amendment? Who was left out when women got the right to vote? Using historic photos and documents, Tentarelli will lead an interesting presentation.
Tentarelli has been a member of the League of Women Voters for over 25 years and since 2009 has been resident of the NH League, a non-partisan organization that is the direct descendant of the National American Woman Suffrage Movement. Tentarelli had a career spanning over 30 years teaching high school and college students, including 19 years at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. For additional information, call (603) 733-9307.
Thank you to our town moderator, Don Johnson, for the following information regarding elections this fall:
The State Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8; the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. In each case, the polls will be open for voting in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the protection of all voters and for the protection of all those who volunteer to serve as election workers, all who enter the place of voting will be expected to wear face coverings with both mouth and nose covered for the full time within the place of voting.
Individual face coverings will be provided for those who don’t provide their own.
Voters who do not or cannot wear a face covering, as well as voters who for any reason feel uncomfortable voting in person because of COVID-19, can vote by absentee ballot.
To acquire an absentee ballot, you must request an absentee ballot application from Libby Priebe, Freedom Town Clerk. You can do so by going to the Town Municipal Building where there is an envelope with these forms inside the entry foyer. You can request that Libby send you the form by emailing her: freedomtownclerk@yahoo.com or you can download the form at townoffreedom.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/covid-absentee-ballot.pdf.
When the absentee ballot application form is received by Libby, she will mail you a package with the absentee ballot and the affidavit envelope in which the ballot will be enclosed when you return it to her.
The absentee ballot application form offers the opportunity to request an absentee ballot for the primary on Sept. 8 and/or the election on Nov. 3. The application form and absentee ballots for the primary are available now.
Because the mail is moving slower than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage you to begin the process now for applying for and voting by absentee ballot.
If you have questions about voting in the upcoming elections, contact Don Johnson, town moderator at (603) 848-9904, johnson.donald.g@gmail.com.
It’s a great week for fresh veggies and delicious bread. Log onto the Freedom Village Store website to see what’s offered. Along with microgreens and organic vegetables, there are local cheeses, glass bottled milk, chutneys, chicken and beef, pies and ice cream. All fresh, local, healthy and delicious. And all delivered to your door. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
