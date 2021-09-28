Danforth Bay Camping and RV Resort in Freedom will be hosting the fifth annual golf tournament to benefit Cynthia's Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee. There will be a light breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a shot gun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $125 per golfer. There will be a team scramble format. Register early. Limit to 72 participants. For more information, contact diannebattles@danforthbay.com.
Have you tried Traditions Pub in East Madison yet? Lots of great pub menu items and nightly chalkboard specials as well as a morning cafe with hot and cold espresso drinks. Traditions is open to the public and Purity Spring Resort guests Wednesday through Sunday 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. for pub hours. Check out traditionsnh.com to view the menus.
The Eaton Preservation Society is looking for a new storekeeper for the Eaton Village Store. The new storekeeper would need the ability to operate a small country store and post office, and run a breakfast and lunch counter with eight tables. This is a unique opportunity for the right person and is, of course, just up the road. For more information contact kevinflynn1@gmail.com.
Thank you to Bob Smart for the following Smart Report for the fall:
"The Danforth Bridge is completed and working. The Berry Bay (north side river flow) dam is completed and all construction and old dam material removed and everything is working as designed. John Picard of Ossipee, President of the Ossipee/Freedom Dam authority, is working with Dan Mattini of the State Dam in Concord to coordinate on the decision and accomplishment of daily adjustments to water flow. This may require several adjustments each week, caused by the amount and time of rain."
"The winter drawdown is scheduled to start on Columbus Day (Oct. 11) and drop the level gradually until it reaches 404.1 feet by the end of the year. There is an operating rule of scheduled lake levels issued by the state and last revised May 1, 2006. The rule calls for a gradual and uniform draw down until the winter level is reached at year's end."
"Historic note: The state took over management of the lake level and ownership of the dam from Main Power Company in 1998. Then, in June 1998 we had the last 100-year flood and some negative comments regarding the lake level. One of these comments was the early winter drawdown and low water depth that exposed the sand bottom in front of the Long Sands area in the south end of the big lake. Heavy wind from the north was blowing the sand exposed by a deep draw down onto homes and property at Long Sands. This situation and other concerns resulted in a fall meeting of state and local representatives to discuss the situation which resulted in the revised Operating Rule which has been followed ever since."
A"ccording to Greg Freeman, regional manager for Eagle Creek Renewable Energy in Parsonsfield Mass., when the flow rate is down to 300 CFM all generators are shutdown. When the flow increases one or more generators are started up. The used water is returned to the Ossipee River for more use downstream before emptying into the Saco River. The next important event on the lake will be 'Ice In.' Last year, the date was Dec. 19 and Ice Out should be mid May 2022. Think spring."
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
