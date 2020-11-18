Congratulations are in order for two amazing Freedomites this week for a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment and for a lifetime accomplishment.
First, Freedom’s Abram Giles completed his through hike of the Appalachian Trail this past Sunday. He had originally planned to begin in March but COVID threw his plans off. When the Appalachian Trail opened in early July, Abram began his adventure on July 3.
The trail is 2,193 miles long and Abram was lucky enough to have almost all of that be during beautiful weather with gorgeous views and interesting adventures. To make the trip even more amazing, Abram was met by his grandfather, George Buzzell, formerly of Freedom, who joined him for 16 miles along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. Abram ended in Springer Mountain, Ga., on Sunday, Nov. 15, and was greeted by his parents, Todd and Elaine Giles. What an adventure!
Also, native townsperson, Daniel “Bud” Brooks was honored by our governor and the Secretary of our State for his 56 continuous years of serving in the office as Freedom Supervisor of the Checklist (several of those years as chairperson). Secretary of State Bill Gardner arrived at the Freedom Town Hall and did both presentations. Additionally, Gardner gave a history lesson starting with what the 1964 ballot looked like with Bud’s name on it. What a splendid surprise for Bud Brooks!
Congratulations to both Bud and Abram!
The Ballroom Cafe has opened to serve Freedom and beyond. They are located at 1312 Route 16 Ossipee, next to Wicked Good Storage. You may already know Leslie and Rob’s great cooking from their meals home delivery service that includes Freedom. You can find the Ballroom Cafe on Facebook for more information.
You’ve been waiting for it: The Freedom Artisan’s are happy to announce that they have several new artisans joining them this year. Adding to the fan favorites will be hand painted rocks, wood designs, dog accessories, wood accent pieces to name a few. Come visit the 32nd annual holiday sale Friday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freedom Town Hall. Masks will be required. There will be a designated traffic pattern and social distancing recommended.
The Freedom Old Home Week Association is seeking new members, and especially welcomes nominations and self nominations for the following executive board positions, each with an initial term of office of one year: chairperson, vice chairperson, treasurer and secretary.
The executive board meets monthly currently they gather remotely) and the association holds an annual meeting each January for all members. To learn more about the executive board and to nominate yourself or a friend/colleague before the Dec. 12 deadline, go to freedomoldhomeweek.net or email: freedomfohw@gmail.com. New members are always welcome to join.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
