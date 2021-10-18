Don’t forget to buy your tickets to hear pianist Laura Kargul this Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Little White Church in Eaton beginning at 3 p.m. Only 75 people will be allowed in for everyone’s safety, and masks and proof of vaccination will be required.
Tickets cost $20 each or $10 for students. You can purchase your ticket right at the Eaton Village Store, White Birch Books or online. The concert is designed to not only showcase Kargul’s exceptional talent, but also to show off our newly restored historic Steinway and Sons piano. The Kargul concert will be its first major debut and is the first in a new series of performances the church hopes to offer over the coming year.
According to local pianist Dana Cunningham, “We hope people will enjoy hearing the remarkable depth, warmth and clarity of sound of this superbly restored instrument. This concert offers a rare opportunity to hear a musician of Ms. Kargul’s caliber, and enjoy a highly diverse and accessible program that supports our mission to serve the community in ways that uplift, inspire, and unify.”
Cunningham has played this extraordinary piano many times, her opinion is spot on. Kargul will be playing Franz Haydn’s "Sonata in D Major,: Frederic Chopin’s "Barcarolle in F-Sharp Major," Claude Debussy’s "Estampes" and Franz Shubert’s "Sonata in B-Flat Major." I hope that many of you will come enjoy this wonderful opportunity right here in Eaton.
Attention all Eatonites over 60: Please join us at the Eaton Town Hall on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. to learn about local resources that you may not be aware of. Ele Border and Betsy Gemmecke will share information about programs and opportunities available to you, including Medicare Counseling, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute programs, the new Aging Services Resource Guide, low-income property credits and more. They will also be able to answer any questions you have about local providers. Put this date down on your calendars today.
Well, I did make it over to Fryeburg Fair one day for a few hours, enough to gobble up the incredibly delicious Brown Church’s hot apple crisp with ice cream. The weather was beautiful that Friday and the excitement of the fair, the wonderful food smells and, of course, those magnificent animals made it a lovely day. Sut and Margaret’s famous wagons were especially glorious to see.
I was just wondering about the Potter Road bridge construction. Since it has been closed since July 12, will it really be finished by Oct 31? Anyone know the answer?
I, for one, will be so happy to not have so many out-of-towners around next week. It is exhausting to wait to turn left off my road to go to the Eaton Village Store and post office or waiting for people who don’t live here driving too fast and being so rude. I believe there are courtesy rules that apply to all of the New England states. Obviously, many don’t understand the protocol for proceeding at a four-way stop sign. Everyone STOPS, looks, the first car that arrives pulls out, and the next car at the other three corners, goes next in order of when they arrived at the corner. This is not rocket science. Let us all try to obey the laws and speed limits, and be kind to each other. How about it?
Happy fall to everyone, enjoy the breezy weather, the colored leaves (falling too fast), pumpkins, mums, hay bales, Pumpkin People, Halloween decorations that make me laugh right out loud in my car. I love fall.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
