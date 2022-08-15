There probably isn’t anyone in town who didn’t know or know of Nancy Evans Burns, aka NanEB. She has always been a priceless treasure in the Town of Eaton, shared her fabulous family with us all, and has formed so many well-loved friendships here and anywhere else she’s lived. Everyone was devastated that she passed on from this life, but she is surely having fun in another life.

Because the two camps in town were so special to NanEB, Camp Waukeela in Eaton Center is the perfect place to celebrate her magical life. Please come down to the camp at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, to share your own memories of her laughter, her jokes, her respect for nature, her kindness, her smile, her love of people and the mighty esteem she held for her family and friends.

