There probably isn’t anyone in town who didn’t know or know of Nancy Evans Burns, aka NanEB. She has always been a priceless treasure in the Town of Eaton, shared her fabulous family with us all, and has formed so many well-loved friendships here and anywhere else she’s lived. Everyone was devastated that she passed on from this life, but she is surely having fun in another life.
Because the two camps in town were so special to NanEB, Camp Waukeela in Eaton Center is the perfect place to celebrate her magical life. Please come down to the camp at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, to share your own memories of her laughter, her jokes, her respect for nature, her kindness, her smile, her love of people and the mighty esteem she held for her family and friends.
Many people have already written down this significant date, but the Burns family simply wanted to make sure there was a reach to those who live in town and want to pay their respects, but who may not have had access to the information through other channels. To put it simply, celebration of life for NanEB on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Camp Waukeela in Eaton. I will put this notice in my column a few more times, but please write it down now.
More people than you would think are enjoying the cooler weather, especially me. My perfect temperature would go from 65 to 75 in summer. Anyone else agree?
Because the Eaton Village Store has been looking all summer for help, and only have had two takers, Whitney Pray and Mary Larsen, and a few loyal family members, the diner is now closed on Sunday and Monday. Rose and Bill have created a stylish decor, chosen wonderful items for sale all over the room, and have been lovingly cooking and waiting on people for months now, always coming up with new ideas for the menu and the store. If you haven’t stopped in, please come down this week and try something delicious.
A few days ago, I had a doctor's appointment and not enough time to eat a sandwich, so I ordered a smoothie with strawberry, banana and peach. What a delight and it filled me up, too. The choices are endless, so stay and look around. Want a homemade brownie or a whoopie pie, a grilled muffin, a veggie omelet, 6-inch and 12-inch subs. Come to the Eaton Village Store.
If you’re here in a summer house or are visiting in the area and have been ordering items on line, your packages may just be in my post office right in the Eaton Village Store. Please come check.
If you want to know what’s going on at the Eaton Town Hall, go to the website to see some beautiful (mostly) fall pictures, some old photos of Eaton and what is generally going on. Remember that the hours for the Eaton town clerk/tax collector are on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 4 to 6 p.m. The Eaton selectmen meet the first and third Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
If you are interested in our quaint and lovely Little White Church, go to their website and you will find a wonderful history of our special little church and the events which will be happening there.
On both of these sites, you will learn many interesting and fun facts about where you live. Try it out. I will end with a few of the “14,000 things to be happy about” book by Barbara Ann Kipfer. My first three are TV football, old friends to help us grow old, and rain at night, if you’re in bed. Actually, we could use that rain right now.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
