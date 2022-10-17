How about we start off with a new chocolate creation by Beth Griffin of Eaton? Now that I have your attention, try a heartwarming drink with a little spice and an abundance of everything nice. Just in time for those shorter, chilly days when you’re in need of some warmth and inspiration. Cacao has been used historically as a sacred elixir to open the heart and expand the mind. Griffin has a new vegan and gluten-free drinking chocolate blend perfect for you to warm up with and to go within. Set aside some contemplative time for you or those you love with a “cuppa” sacred cacao. Thank you, Beth, for your inspirational words.
Organic coconut milk, cacao powders, carefully selected spices, including cayenne, this magic can be mixed into the potion of your own creation by simply adding hot water or hot milk. How about mulled wine? cider, smoothies? Put your order in for pumpkin spice truffles this month only as well. For more information, go to livingtheplantbasedlife.weekly.com/order-pure-chocolate.
Speaking of food and fun, I do hope you enjoyed one or more of eight days without rain at the Fryeburg Fair this year. Sandy, a super friend who came up from Norfolk, Va., and I attended both Monday and Tuesday afternoons and enjoyed all the expos and hundreds of animals, and yes, of course we ate fair food: Vinny’s Sunflower Farm pizza, flavored iced cream, maple fried dough, apple crisp from the Brown Church with vanilla iced cream, a pulled pork sandwich and a sausage with onions and pepper sandwich. I love everything about the fair: The smells, the people, the new rides (even though we didn’t try one), the huge animals, MacDonald’s Farm, the craft barn (had to stop at Jen Kovach’s Garden Dreams booth), the alpacas from Eaton with owners Dick and Lana, and just the wonderful spirit of the fair.
What about the fabulous weather we have been having? My friend Sandy and I drove up to Bretton Woods one gorgeous afternoon, missed the high volume of traffic and loved taking lots of pictures of the beautiful Omni Resort and their luscious landscapes.
October is my favorite month and this year, I have adored the beautiful leaves. Even when the rains came, I apologized to the leaves blowing in the wind and rain, and told them how much I loved them all. Really, I did. How lucky are we to live in this incredibly lovely part of the country?
I am terribly late with this next news but I must report on Alana MacDonald’s fantastic concert at the end of August at The Farmstand. I really think half of Eaton was in attendance to cheer on our famous singer/songwriter. Alana’s voice was spot on and carried right out of the seating part of the venue.
Shauna Kondrat said, “Peter and I sat outside and while we couldn’t see her, I closed by eyes and her incredibly strong voice took over my thoughts completely.” For all of us to have our girl back in front of an audience again couldn’t have been better. Don’t forget to book a seat at the Stone Mountain Arts Center for Feb. 24. We love you, Alana.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
