How about we start off with a new chocolate creation by Beth Griffin of Eaton? Now that I have your attention, try a heartwarming drink with a little spice and an abundance of everything nice. Just in time for those shorter, chilly days when you’re in need of some warmth and inspiration. Cacao has been used historically as a sacred elixir to open the heart and expand the mind. Griffin has a new vegan and gluten-free drinking chocolate blend perfect for you to warm up with and to go within. Set aside some contemplative time for you or those you love with a “cuppa” sacred cacao. Thank you, Beth, for your inspirational words.

Organic coconut milk, cacao powders, carefully selected spices, including cayenne, this magic can be mixed into the potion of your own creation by simply adding hot water or hot milk. How about mulled wine? cider, smoothies? Put your order in for pumpkin spice truffles this month only as well. For more information, go to livingtheplantbasedlife.weekly.com/order-pure-chocolate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.