Is there anyone out there who likes black flies? Beautiful weather and you can’t go out without a net, socks up on your pants or gloves. Add in the virus, and it can be pretty miserable.
However, good news: The Eaton Beach will open on Memorial Day weekend, complete with beach guards and some new rules, due to COVID-19. Here is a memo from the Eaton Selectmen:
“We all agree that our time at Crystal Lake each summer is special. Selectmen are asking for everyone’s cooperation to ensure we can all use the beach in a safe manner this summer.
“This week, you will receive information in the mail about more specific changes to the Beach at Crystal Lake, along with a single beach pass.
“These changes include limiting the number of cars in the parking lot, social distancing and only one Beach Pass per qualified recipient. These changes align the town with the N.H. Stay at Home 2.0 for State Parks guidelines.
“During the week of the 18th, we will be making some physical changes to the parking lot and boat ramp. We recognize this will be different than the way things have been done in the past, but we hope we can all work together to get through this coronavirus situation, and the hope is we can return to a scenario that more closely resembles the way we have always enjoyed Crystal Lake.”
Be on the lookout for more information in your post office boxes. Remember also that the Eaton Beach is only open to Eaton taxpayers. Please be kind and respectful to the guards; they are following strict orders from our selectmen. We all need to be especially patient this year.
Many people have asked me at the post office if and when the hours of operation will be extended and what about the store. So far, Carol and I do not have any indication of changes to the present hours from 9 a.m. until noon. As soon as I find out, I will post some other information.
The cooperation has been great with people visiting at a distance outside until someone in the post office comes out. All these rules and suggestions about wearing a mask and gloves are to make the place safer for everyone.
I’ve been noticing many more packages recently, naturally, so if you’re ordering, please come get these in a timely fashion. Every package must be scanned three separate times, so sometimes that takes a while. Please be patient. Every once in a while, someone gets a “real live letter,” that is personal and not asking for a donation. Hallelujah. (We sometimes get excited by small occurrences.)
Just a reminder that the Eaton Village Store is preparing orders for someone who wants eggs, bread, beer, wine, toilet paper (sorry, I just threw that one in to see if you’re awake). They send the invoice, you pay, they bag and leave outside with the CDS and/or your mail. One-stop shopping. Thanks, Eaton Village Store.
I do think a lot of townspeople are ordering and enjoying the delicious meals coming from the Snowvillage Inn every Friday and Saturday evenings. You always have three choices for dinner, a couple of hors d’oeuvres, often a salad, and dessert items (I just ate one of Mama Karen’s chocolate chip cookies). Keep this fabulous food coming, Snowvillage Inn.
I would like to shout huge, happy birthday wishes to Guillermo Chavarria Burns, who just turned 12 on Saturday, May 16. Unbelievable, he is almost a teenager. His schoolmates did a drive-by celebration with tooting horns and lots of yelling right in front of his house, as did quite a few good friends. His parents, Alice and Dilver, and especially Gran E. B. are ever so proud of you, GMan. We all love you, and the whole town wishes you a happy birthday. Woo hoo.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
