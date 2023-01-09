Does it look like winter yet? I loved the snowfall hanging all over the branches, giving the ski areas a break. Let’s have some fluffy white snow this week or soon. No more rain and ice for me. That is not winter. I would like to wish all my readers a very Happy New Year and may you be blessed with good health, good friends, and lots of love.

I would like to belatedly thank all my “Christmas-trees-on water” people who lit up our lake and ponds all of December. What a glorious sight to be driving along Route 153 at night and all of a sudden, there is a lit up tree reflecting on our waters. Ken McKenzie’s tree was the first of its kind and even touched pianist Dana Cunningham so much, she wrote a song about it.

