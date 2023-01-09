Does it look like winter yet? I loved the snowfall hanging all over the branches, giving the ski areas a break. Let’s have some fluffy white snow this week or soon. No more rain and ice for me. That is not winter. I would like to wish all my readers a very Happy New Year and may you be blessed with good health, good friends, and lots of love.
I would like to belatedly thank all my “Christmas-trees-on water” people who lit up our lake and ponds all of December. What a glorious sight to be driving along Route 153 at night and all of a sudden, there is a lit up tree reflecting on our waters. Ken McKenzie’s tree was the first of its kind and even touched pianist Dana Cunningham so much, she wrote a song about it.
Further on down the road, Burt Day added more color and radiance and then Rick Wilcox lit his up, and I believe there are four of these beautiful reminders of light shining in the darkness. Again, thank you so much for making all of us smile.
To the board of our Little White Church, how disappointing it was that you were not able to put on our beloved Christmas Eve Service, including the Children’s Pageant. Everyone seemed to be looking forward to getting together to enjoy each other’s company and share some lovely Christmas carols. The cold weather certainly did not help out, but we are psyched for next year. We all commend your determined efforts. Also, I thoroughly enjoyed hearing our wonderful church bell ring out merrily on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. Way to go.
Since it is 2023, a brand new year, I will repeat the board of selectmen’s schedule: Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m. (selectmen meet the first and third Tuesdays); Monday, 9 a.m. to noon office hours; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. office hours. As for our town clerk/tax collector, Heather McKendry, (who is still in desperate need of a deputy, a great job for someone); Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.
Terry Head got the surprise of her life last Saturday at the American Legion in Conway, when she walked into a party she thought was for someone else, and 35 people yelled, “Surprise!” Her “significant” birthday was actually Jan. 4, so she never suspected. Her two daughters, Sandy and Tammy, and her son, Mark, their families and many friends congratulated and celebrated Terry all afternoon. What fun we all had, munching on the delicious hors d’oeuvres, and later on enjoying the amazing short ribs, chicken, pasta and salad. Thanks to Dan and the Legion for the karaoke machine. Yes, I’m afraid I did actually sing “Soldier Boy,” and congratulations to Mark and Jennifer Head for their two songs as well. Wonderful afternoon and a great time was had by so many great friends. Happy birthday, Terry.
Now is the time to book Alana MacDonald’s fabulous concert on Feb. 24 at the Stone Mountain Arts Center. Alana’s concert last fall at the Farmstand in Tamworth was packed and everyone was so thrilled to hear her and her band perform again. Now is your chance to catch the Alana MacDonald Band again at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Feb. 24. Book your tickets today We love you, Alana!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
