Anyone who knows me knows that I do not like hot and/or humid weather. Thus, these past few weeks — with a few rare exceptions — have been somewhat unbearable. At the temperature of 75, I am uncomfortably warm.

OK, so where did I go on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m.? To the Little White Church (in Eaton) which is not air-conditioned. Why would I make such a rash decision? Because the Akwaaba African Drum and Dance Ensemble was playing and they were truly outstanding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.