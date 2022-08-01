Anyone who knows me knows that I do not like hot and/or humid weather. Thus, these past few weeks — with a few rare exceptions — have been somewhat unbearable. At the temperature of 75, I am uncomfortably warm.
OK, so where did I go on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m.? To the Little White Church (in Eaton) which is not air-conditioned. Why would I make such a rash decision? Because the Akwaaba African Drum and Dance Ensemble was playing and they were truly outstanding.
At least 80 people were completely thrilled with this wonderful band’s performance in spite of the heat. The board members of the Little White Church did place fans around the church which helped, thank you very much, and to quote the poster, “This is one of the best performances ever.”
Led by master percussionist Theo Martey, these five men and one woman not only played all sorts of drums and other instruments, some of them did dances in front of the stage with perfect timing, and they never stopped smiling, laughing, and entertaining. Thank you again Little White Church board members, and anyone involved in this fabulous idea. I’d also like to thank the Eastern Slope Dental office, and Dr. Allan Mulandi for his office’s generous donation for this ensemble (by the way, he is my new dentist and I love everyone there). Go to littlewhitechurch.com for further events at the church.
Of course, I always forget to thank someone in my long list of thanks for the July 4 picnic. The Eaton Village Store donated bags of ice, sodas, iced teas and beer to the crew putting up the tent the night before. Many thanks, Rose and Bill. If you haven’t tried out this oh-so-popular breakfast/lunch deli right here in town, do yourselves a favor and get down there. Rose and Bill are super friendly, and they happily serve fantastic food. Come on down.
If you want to see some incredibly beautiful pictures of Eaton, check out the Town of Eaton website. You not only can feast your eyes on the photos, but enjoy a little town history as well.
The Snowvillage Inn has been very busy recently with hosting two big weddings the past two Friday nights. Don’t forget their Oyster Orgy every Thursday night, and make sure to come see the vivid paintings now hanging at Snowvillage Inn for the rest of August by Margaret Dries.
I assume many of you have been merrily enjoying the Eaton Town Beach, especially this summer. Huge thanks to Suzanne Raiche and Lane Weathers for their beach guard duties. Have you seen the two of them? Talk about an unbelievable tan on these lovely ladies, while I on the other hand remain ghostly white.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
