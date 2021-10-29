Bartlett Congregational Church continues to attract more attendants each week with special music, guest preachers and fellowship for all, as the congregants remain focused on calling a minister to the church. Please come and join us for any or all of the Sunday morning worship services starting at 10 a.m.
The month ends on Oct. 31 with the Rev. Gordon Rankin officiating. Rev. Rankin is Conference Minister of the NH UCC and he will be staying after the service to assist in guiding the search committee in their work as they move through the process of searching and calling a settled minister.
Rev. Rebecca Lawson will return the first Sunday in November to hold a Communion worship service. All are welcome to join us in worship and fellowship on Sunday, Nov. 7. It is with great excitement that Bartlett Congregational Church announces the return of Rev. Pojen Lee for the holiday season. Rev. Lee has graciously accepted Bartlett Church’s invitation to return leading regular Sunday services through the seasons of Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas and stay through the first Sunday of 2022.
This provides an opportunity for the church to observe and celebrate the holiday season with a consistent guest minister leading spiritual services through advent and Christmas. This eight-week commitment, beginning Nov. 14, provides the congregants time to focus their work on the search and calling of the minister who will work with them to continue the wonderful growth already started. Bartlett Recreation Department Christmas Wreath & Kissing Balls: Our annual wreath fundraiser is up and running! We are asking that you place your order for your holiday needs by the end of the month to ensure we order enough. We will also have the smaller Kissing Balls this year! Visit www.bartlettrec.org to download a form or you can order right online at tinyurl.com/7f234vf2.
We will also have trees for sale this year at Cannell’s Country Store in Intervale. We will be there Thanksgiving weekend with trees, assorted sizes of wreaths and homemade decorative bows to choose from as well!
Beginning in November, the Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry schedule is changing from every Saturday to the first and third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m to 12 noon. The pantry is located at the Glen Baptist Church on Route 302 in Glen. As always, anyone in need of food assistance outside of pantry hours is encouraged to contact Brenda at (603) 383-9246. Selectmen are looking for two volunteers to be appointed to the newly formed Communication District Planning Committee, a committee critical to our region taking the necessary steps toward affordable, high-speed broadband for all of Carroll County.
This committee, supported by recent state legislation, makes it easier for Carroll County to plan, facilitate partnerships, apply for grants, take advantage of financing opportunities and the final buildout of broadband infrastructure by forming a Communications District. Please contact the selectmen’s office at (603) 356-2950 if you would like to become a member of this committee. I hope everyone has a great weekend. Be safe and have a great Halloween.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.