The Bartlett Historical Society will once again hold a renovation open house at the future Bartlett History Museum building, the former St. Joseph Church, at 13 School St. in Bartlett on Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The historical society has been working diligently to renovate this historic building and reopen it to the public, local folks and visitors to the area alike, as a multi-functional cultural center displaying the history of Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Livermore.
They’ve made significant progress toward that goal. Everyone is invited to see the progress that’s been made on this renovation project. The building is right next to the Hodgkins Park where the town picnic and other Independence Day activities will be held. Please remember this is a work in progress open house, not the finished museum, so they’ll be some dust on the floor but you’ll get to see how this museum will look and talk with leadership members of the historical society about their plans for the museum. This open house will be held rain or shine. Please note that the building is unfortunately not yet fully accessible for people with mobility challenges. Please take a few minutes on Independence Day to see a coming attraction in Bartlett.
The folks at the Bartlett Congregational Church have been busy. The church was asked to provide lunch for the volunteers at the Habitat for Humanity build site in Conway. Church volunteers met on Wednesday, June 22, to make sandwiches, assemble snacks and desserts for the future homeowner to pickup for delivery on Thursday, June 23.
Sunday, July 3, the Rev. Jonah Mayer will be the guest minister. Mayer will be providing a service of holy communion as well as leading the congregants in exploring the topics of recovery and restoration. The message will be coming from the scriptures; 2 Kings 5:1-14, and Psalm 30. Everyone is welcome to come and participate in exploring the spiritual message. As always, there will be familiar hymns and special music. The service is followed by a social hour for all.
Get your appetites set for the traditional strawberry shortcake the church sells on July 4. Church volunteers continue the tradition of building the delicious shortcakes with the homemade biscuits, fresh strawberries and delicious whipped cream. They will be available for sale at the church during the Fourth of July Parade.
Come join in all the festivities on July 4. Parade, food, and entertainment. Bartlett’s annual Hellen Hayes Memorial Fourth of July Parade will start at 11 a.m. on July 4 at Black Fly Field and will go east on Route 302, it will take a right at the Bartlett school and end at Hodgkin’s Park located behind the school. As in the past, everyone pre-register at bartlettrec.org/4th-of-july-2022. Cash prizes awarded. Also, we need volunteers to help that day.
Morrell Family Community Complex Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is being held at the Morrell Family Community Complex this year. Registration is available at bartlettrec.org/mfcc-2022-farmers-market.
I look forward to seeing everyone on the Fourth of July. Come on out and have fun.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
