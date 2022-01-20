Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the Valley Ms. event on Sunday, March 13, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
Women of all ages will represent their non-profit organization for the chance to win $500 for that charity. You don’t have to be single; you don’t have to be a model — what you do need to be is passionate about your organization.
There are four easy sections to this event:
Each contestant will be interviewed by the event judges in a panel forum. The Judges will be scoring each contestant on her ability to talk with a board and answer questions about her interests and the organization she is representing.
Each contestant will introduce herself to the audience and judges and deliver a prepared speech about her sponsoring organization and its impact on her life.
Each contestant will present herself on stage in formal attire directly following Public Speaking. You can strut your stuff or be a proper lady — it’s all for fun and charity.
Each contestant and her organization will decorate a container with her name and the name of her sponsoring organization on it, where audience members may cast a “vote” with their money. They will also create online fundraising pages for anyone to donate to.
The contestant with the most money will gain the most points toward the overall score. These “cash cans” may be displayed by the organization in advance of the event to collect more donations. Following the event, money from these containers will benefit their sponsoring organization.
The event is videotaped and aired on Valley Vision Channel 3, so the participating organizations get the added benefit of having their information shared again and again. Press releases and Facebook photos are shared, further promoting the organizations. Invite lots of supporters to attend the event and cheer you on.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash; the winner herself receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes).
The registration fee for the 2022 Mount Washington Valley Ms. Pageant is $150 in advertising sales (3½-inch-by-5 inch ads) and a prize donation valued at $25 or more from the sponsoring organization. The time commitment is about three hours, although there are opportunities for the queen to attend events in the future.
If you want to participate and don’t have an organization, get in touch Valley Promotions can link you with one of its 60 members. Email valleypromotions@gmail.com for a registration packet. Registration deadline is Feb. 15.
Bartlett congregants were pleased and enlightened by professor emeritus of European history, Dr. Anthony DeLuca’s message this past Sunday.
Following the recommendation of the Rev. Pojen Lee to have local congregants share their inspiration, enlightenment and stories, DeLuca accepted the request of the deacons and presented a wonderful sermon focusing on God’s love.
The message included reminding everyone of the many gifts all around us in the Mount Washington Valley, but also challenged everyone to “dare to fail,” encouraging people to go beyond their comfort zone.
DeLuca truly combined his Stanford background and years of research, study and publications, including commentaries on religion, politics and global affairs, to challenge those who attended, to rise to the occasion, examine their perceptions of themselves and light up their lives through divine inspiration.
Sunday, Jan. 23, Pastor Sue Davidson will bring a message focused on being the body of Christ. Davidson is a United Methodist Licensed Local Pastor for the past 21 years. She served as pastor at the Center Conway United Methodist Church for 20 years and retired from parish ministry in July of 2021.
Davidson is currently serving in extension ministry as Hospice Chaplain with Visiting Nursing Home Care and Hospice of Northern Carroll County and Western Maine. Prior to licensed ministry Pastor Sue was active in all levels of lay ministry locally, regionally and nationally. All are welcome to attend to hear Sue’s message as well as reconnect with friends and make new friends.
