Bartlett Recreation’s craft fair will return on Nov. 5 at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a concession, with a wide variety of crafts. They will have their own Stoney’s Syrup available, their BARA ornaments, and honey. Stop by for fresh eggs, too. The apple pie contest is returning as well. All the information for both is located at bartlettrec.org. There is still vendor space available.

Bartlett Recreation children’s shopping extravaganza is fast approaching. The rec department is looking for gently used items that they could use for its sale. Items for men and teens are the most needed items. The shopping begins on Dec. 13. Toys, knickknacks, cups are needed as well.

