Bartlett Recreation’s craft fair will return on Nov. 5 at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a concession, with a wide variety of crafts. They will have their own Stoney’s Syrup available, their BARA ornaments, and honey. Stop by for fresh eggs, too. The apple pie contest is returning as well. All the information for both is located at bartlettrec.org. There is still vendor space available.
Bartlett Recreation children’s shopping extravaganza is fast approaching. The rec department is looking for gently used items that they could use for its sale. Items for men and teens are the most needed items. The shopping begins on Dec. 13. Toys, knickknacks, cups are needed as well.
Basketball registration has begun for kindergarten to grade six. Register now so they can plan. They would love to start practicing in November. Sports registration packets are available at bartlettrec.org.
Bartlett Recreation's annual wreath, kissing balls and tree sale is also in the works. You can order a wreath online at bartlettrec.org. Their wreaths are all double sided and fresh from Northern Maine.
Dr. Anthony DeLuca returns to serve as a guest preacher at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. He recently provided the congregants with two very impressive messages that focused on empathy and caring as well as determination and righteousness. The messages provided parishioners with meaningful concepts upon which they may reflect.
Sunday’s message will touch upon fellowship and integrity. All are welcome to join the congregants for these special services, where our neighbors provide inspirational sermons. Guests are always welcome, as was evident in the past two weeks when several friends from surrounding communities came to hear him preach. His sermons continue to address the sense of cultural pessimism that plagues our society and the uncertainties and crises we face on both a global and personal level.
All are welcome to come and enjoy a service of spirituality and enlightenment that will provide opportunities for self-reflection. DeLuca’s background in politics, culture and international affairs provide fresh insights into the perplexities of a rapidly changing world and the challenges they create for the future.
If you have any Bartlett news that we would like to share please send me an email at adeshais18@gmail.com.
I hope everyone has a great week and can get out and enjoy this beautiful weather.
