Congregants and friends of the Bartlett Congregational Church gathered last Wednesday evening for a potluck supper. There were approximately 24 people in attendance and the camaraderie was enjoyed by all. Everyone is looking forward to more social events in the future.
The church continues to meet in person for worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. as well as share the opportunity to join the service virtually via Zoom. On Sunday, March 13, the church will welcome back Pastor Sarah E. Wilson of the Bryantville United Methodist Church of Pembroke, Mass., and a licensed pastor of the New England Conference.
Wilson has been the guest preacher on three earlier visits and provides a spiritually uplifting service. All are welcome to join the service at 10 a.m. and stay for a social gathering following the service.
Bartlett Recreation will be hosting an open house at Stoney’s Sugar House at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the N.H. Maple weekend. Come and view the reverse osmosis system, the evaporation, and the sugaring process. We are hopeful that we will have samples available. The school has been collecting and teaching the children about sugaring. We also have installed a vacuum system at the Morrell Family Community Complex, and you can stop by and view that as well.
It’s time to begin thinking about the farmers market at the Morrell Family Community Complex. Bartlett Rec is looking for bread makers and eggs, goat products, soaps, unique crafts, and food vendors. You can register online at bartlettrec.org.
Bartlett Rec has begun its seed starting program. Seeds will be available for sale just in time for planting. Some raised beds are also available at the Morrell Family Community Complex. The raised beds are 4 inches by 12 inches and 3 inches in height. The cost is $35 a season. All the tools needed to plant, including seeds, are available to you. More information is available at bartlettrec.org.
The summer program is returning, with trips and swimming this year. Bartlett Red is looking for councilors age 17 and older. The starting rate is $15 an hour with lots of great perks. If you return the following years, you will get a pay increase each year. Six weeks and still time off to enjoy some summer. You can register for more information or an interview at bartlettrec.org.
Well I believe spring is finally arriving, the ice is still in my driveway but the temperatures are a little warmer than last week. Don’t forget to move your clocks one hour forward this weekend. We lose an hour but gain an hour of daylight which is awesome. I hope everyone has a great week.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School will be hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10. Age groups pre-kindergarten, grades one and two, grades three and four. There will be a decorated basket contest as well. There are prizes in all age groups. Guess the jelly beans and don’t forget the golden tickets. There is one golden ticket in each age group to win the top prizes.
Amy Deshais was born to adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.