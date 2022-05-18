The Morrell Family Community Complex Farmers Market is being held at the complex this year on Saturdays June 4 through Sept 3. They are looking for vendors. Information and registration can be found at bartlettrec.org/mfcc-2022-farmers-market.
There are still some garden beds available at the Morrell Family Complex for this year. The beds are 4 feet by 12 feet. The cost is $35 for one or $60 for two. They have a solar well for watering, complete with all the tools you will need to tend to your garden. For more information, go to bartlettrec.org/community-gardens-morrell-family-community-complex.
This coming Sunday, Pastor Sarah Wilson will be returning and leading worship at the Bartlett Congregational Church.
As an appointed pastor to a church in Pembroke, Mass., she looks forward to her visits with family who live locally, because she gets the opportunity to share her enthusiasm for the “good news” to the valley as well.
Since we are a couple weeks ahead of Pentecost Sunday, Pastor Wilson will be taking a deeper look into Jesus’ message of peace and the Holy Spirit, specifically when He spoke with His disciples in the Upper Room before His death. Pastor Wilson will explore how the peace that the world offers us is different and why that matters.
As always, there will be hymns to sing and fellowship to enjoy. All are welcome.
It is not too early to think about what you will be entering into the Fourth of July parade. You can pre-register for the parade online this year for the parade at bartlettrec.org/4th-of-july-2022. The parade will be held on Monday, July 4. Hope to see you there.
Can you believe the beautiful weather we have been having? Wow, sunny and warm days, gardens beginning to grow and flowers blooming. We are so lucky.
We have had so many people out enjoying this gift of happiness: Bicyclists, walkers, joggers, dog walkers, children playing and stroller walkers with babies on board.
With all these folks out and about, please be careful on the roads. On some of the roads in town, there are no shoulders, so people need to walk on the edge (right next to the poison ivy).
Along with walking on the edge, there are lots of curves and areas that have a short line of sight that make it a bit difficult to see people at times. So please go slowly to protect people.
