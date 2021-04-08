Did you know that most of what needs to be done through the Bartlett town clerk’s office can be done online? More information can be obtained by going to the town’s website at townofbartlettnh.org and clicking on the “Town Clerk/Tax Collector” link at the bottom of the home page. You will find information about vehicle registration, payment of property tax bills, voter registration and information about obtaining birth, death and marriage certificates. You can even renew your dog license. Existing dog licenses must be renewed by April 30. If you have a new dog, the dog license needs to be applied for at the town clerk’s window.
Even though town hall has been closed during the pandemic, residents can still access the town clerk in person by using a walk-up window at the back of town hall at 56 Town Hall Road. You may park out front and walk around to the back of the building, but there is more convenient parking at the rear of the building near the handicap ramp. If the stairs are a problem, call the town clerk and she will come out to you. The town clerk’s office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed on those days between the hours of 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley can be reached at (603) 356-2300 and via email at townclerk@townofbartlettnh.org.
Please be advised that there has been a road ban with a road load limit in effect since March by the authority of the board of selectmen. The load limit restrictions include all town roads in the Town of Bartlett. Vehicles whose gross vehicular weight exceeds 8 tons are prohibited from using the roads. This ban is on 24 hours a day with no exceptions. While such a ban may be inconvenient, it is the best way to protect the integrity of the town roads during the spring thaw/freeze cycle.
The next meeting of the board of selectmen will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m.
The agenda and information about joining remotely can be found on the town’s website. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the link “Agenda for Selectmen’s Meeting.”
The annual budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 1313 Route 302. Enter through the Community Room door. The proposed budget will be presented by the board of selectmen and attendees will be able to ask questions. Masks and social distancing will be required at this meeting.
A member of our community would like to say a big thank you. Recently, we have been lucky to see the number of available vaccines rise. And, just like always, our community immediately stepped up to help.
As we went to the vaccination sites, we saw many of our fellow Bartlett friends volunteering; from the first call to reserve an appointment, to walking out the door after the second vaccination, these volunteers have given many hours, shared kind words and provided great vaccine information during those clinics and we greatly appreciate it. We want to say a big, "Thank you!"
This past week, I started back at work and it has been great and strange at the same time. This new normal is like a sci-fi movie. Everyone wearing masks and social distancing. I truly look forward to the day when we can put the worst of this behind us. I hope everyone has a chance to get out in the sunshine this week and just enjoy the little moments.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.