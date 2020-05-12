On April 22, the selectmen sat for a brief meeting. Both Rick Hiland and Cathy Ryan were at town hall and Joe Ferris called in. Town Administrator Kelley Collins was also present. Through a telephone connection (the number is on the town’s page) all may hook into the meeting.
Among the items dealt with at the meeting was the appointment of Ryan to be deputy health officer for the town.
Chairman Hiland reported that the selectmen will be looking into going to two meetings a month once this COVID-19 problem is resolved.
As many have read in the paper, letters have been sent to Gov. Sununu regarding opening campgrounds for visitors. The state’s Municipal Association, of which Hiland is a member, sent a letter to the governor asking that he not allow this opening. Hiland was interviewed by The Union Leader regarding this vote.
Steve Knox has put together a document outlining what he and Rick have been doing regarding broadband with regard to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Bill Edmunds from Valley Vision has been in touch with the selectmen and is working on a plan to put Albany selectmen meetings on Valley Vision channel. Stay tuned.
The selectmen did meet again on April 29 on a brief conference call (480-660-5317 code 540682) and townhallstreams meeting. Hiland stated that in the foreseeable future all meeting will be held this way. All are welcome to tune in this way at 5:30 p.m. In fact the May meeting will be a public hearing regarding new street standards and driveway clearances.
The broadband committee is working on a survey to be sent out to Carroll County towns. Given that in today’s world far more people are working from home, the need for Broadband is even more obvious. The committee has a Zoom meeting scheduled for next week.
Due to the COVID-19 virus and emergency declaration, Albany Town Hall is closed until further notice. However, if you have business with the selectmen, call (603) 447-6038 or email contact@albanynh.org and leave a message. Someone will get back to you and either answer your questions or set an appointment to meet at the town hall. To get in touch with the town clerk/tax collector call (603) 447-2877 or email townclerk@albanynh.org and leave a message.
The 2020 census is here and there is a real need for everyone to respond. This once in a-decade population count will help shape the future of our small town of Albany as well as other communities by impacting representation in Congress and deciding how billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed for important programs and services in education, health care, infrastructure and emergency response.
Respond to the 2020 census and encourage your friends and family to do the same. As of April 30 the response from Carroll County was very low. Check with North Country Council about filling out your personal census by either calling (6034) 444-6303 or writing to info@nccouncil.org.
Do you have questions or concerns about COVID-19? Service Link may be able to help. Call (603) 323-2043.
Gibson Center: A reminder that pickup meals are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every week at the dining room door. The center continues to be ready to provide transportation to medical appointments. Please give 24 hours notice and call (603) 356-3231. Those who are self-isolating or quarantined may be eligible for Meals on Wheels. Check by calling (603) 356-3231.
Library: Register for 11 a.m. sessions of virtual story time by emailing Tara at tmckenzie@conwaypubliclibrary.com.
Have any questions about gardening, lawns, pests, fruits and vegetables, wildlife, backyard livestock, soil or food preservation? Ask UNH Extension staff between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling (877) 398-4769 or email answers@unh.edu.
Condolences to Rachel Rice, granddaughter of Dennis Jay LaFontaine who passed away this month.
Condolences to all who remember Frank Wolfe who lived in Albany for many years before moving to Georgia.
If you are like me, you are wishing life could go back to the way it was before this virus arrived. It will happen, but what life will be like by then we do not know. In the meantime, keep healthy, keep smiling and keep your hopes up.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
