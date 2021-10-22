The Oct. 13 selectmen’s meeting had Kathy Golding and Jennifer Spofford seated with Kelley Collins taking notes. Selectman Rob Nadler was out sick. Dorothy Solomon and Bill Lake were in the audience.
Among the items taken up was the fact that there was no information yet from the town’s attorney regarding the use and ownership of the Chapel. The selectmen asked Town Administrator Collins to reach out to the attorney for an update. They also asked that the TA to reach out to the program manager and the HEB engineer to see if there was a way to salvage the FLAP grant.
The selectmen discussed possible work to be done on Route 16 re rumble strips and red listed bridges.
Rick Hiland and Steve Knox were re-appointed to continue their good work on the broadband committee. Hiland and Knox were also appointed to the new planning committee of the CCBC.
The selectmen would like Albany residents to know there is still a need for a deputy town clerk/tax collector. If you are interested in this position get in touch with Sandy Vizard by phone at (603) 447-2877 or by email to townclerk@albanynh.org. You will receive further information regarding the position.
Albany has moved to semi-annual tax billing. Payment No. 1 will be the first week of July 2022 and Payment No. 2 will be after Dec. 1, 2022.
Bill Lake spoke to the selectmen regarding the poor condition of Nickerson Road, a problem he claims to have spoken to the town about for the last two to three years. The selectmen said they would have Curtis Coleman look into the repair problems.
Gibson Center: The Gibson Commons Internet Cafe will soon open on the first floor. There will be easy chairs, WiFi access in this quiet but social setting. Laptops and tablets will be available.
Join friends on Nov. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. for the grand opening of the Lisa Dufault Photo Gallery.
Enjoy the PSO Homecoming on Tuesday, Nov. 9, after lunch starring Daniel Sonenberg, Florence Price and Ferde Grofe.
Majestic Theater: On Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m enjoy Singers Workshop Cabaret where members perform a variety of songs. It’s free but contributions are always welcomed. Audiences must adhere to COVID-19 requirements.
Carol Cotton, owner of My Favorite Things has closed up and returned to Florida.
Now that the repair work on Route 16 in Conway has been completed, it is finally comfortable to drive through that area. Get out and enjoy what’s left of “peeper season” of 2021. Keep well.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
