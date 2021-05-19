The May 12 selectmen’s meeting had Chairman Joe Ferris, Select-person Kathy Golding and Town Administrator Kelley Collins in person at the meeting and Planning Board Chair S. Wadsworth on the phone.
The selectmen reviewed and discussed Rick Hiland’s resignation as selectman (submitted May 3) and voted to accept it with regret.
The board thanked Hiland for all his hard work and for going above and beyond anything that was even remotely required. They pointed out all that Mr. Hiland did for the community and how much the board appreciated his service.
The selectmen also discussed the process for appointing an Albany resident to serve out Hiland’s term until the next regular town election in March, 2022. The opening was posted in The Conway Sun on Saturday, May 15. It is also posted below:
"The Albany Board of Selectmen is accepting letters of interest from any resident who is interested in serving out a term of selectman until the March 2022 elections.
"The Albany Board of Selectmen is accepting letters of interest from any resident who is interested in serving as the forest fire warden for the town.
"Interested residents may apply by sending a short letter to the Board explaining why they are interested in the position and what makes them uniquely qualified to serve. Letters may be sent to contact@albanynh.org or may be mailed to Town of Albany Selectmen, 1972-A NH Route16, Albany NH 03818."
There was discussion regarding Albany Fire Warden. The present warden, Jonathan Powers is moving to Center Conway. This position is generally held by an Albany resident. It was suggested that they run a one day ad for the position and if there were no response from a resident, the Board would consider keeping Mr. Power in his position.
Don’t forget: Town Meeting Day is scheduled foe June 8 at 4 p.m.
June and July regular meeting dates have been set for June 9, 23, July 14, and July 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.
The next selectmen’s meeting is set for May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: The annual Memorial Day Fair will be held Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. The Center will be closed May 31.
There is still a need for thrift shop volunteers and Meals on Wheels drivers. Call (603) 356-3231 if you can help.
Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity will begin picking up gently used or new furniture, appliances and building materials the week of May 31. Call Habitat at (603) 383-7004. Call on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and speak with Pam. All volunteers are fully vaccinated.
Are you vaccinated yet? Do it. It helps you, your loved ones and all those who you want to see. Then go out and enjoy yourselves.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
