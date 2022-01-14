EFFINGHAM — The Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Carroll County Conservation District will host forester Wendy Scribner from UNH Cooperative Extension who will lead a guided walk to explore the forest around Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham on Friday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event was originally scheduled for Jan. 7 but was postponed due to weather.
Participants will learn about winter tree identification and Scribner will also share ways foresters are managing forests to increase stored and sequestered carbon as a means to address climate change. How will foresters play a pivotal role in planning for the future of our forests? How do carbon measurements and carbon credits work and how do soil, microbial activity, birds and flowers work together to capture and store carbon?
The 1-mile walk will explore Green Mountain Conservation Group’s new nature interpretive trail opened to the public in June of 2021. The nature trail includes interpretive guides and numbered sign posts where visitors can stop and read more about the surrounding environment.
In addition, children ages 5 to 10 can complete a Trail Activity Booklet and earn their Junior Conservationist patch.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s interpretive trail features 10 numbered wooden posts along both the Blue Heron Trail and Artemis Trail. Visitors are always welcome to enjoy the trail and can refer to the map on the welcome kiosk to see the trail locations. Highlights include the Ossipee River outlook, vernal pool, tree and plant identification, and several other informational features along the forested route.
Be prepared to be outdoors and on the trail for the duration of the program. This program is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required and limited to 15 people. Contact education@gmcg.org or (603) 539-1859 to pre-register.
Carroll County Conservation District is a quasi-governmental organization with a mission of directing any available financial, technical, and informational resources towards the progress of conservation in Carroll County.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County, including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities email info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
