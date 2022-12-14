CONWAY — With cold, winter days ahead driving folks indoors, isolation can be an added challenge for those who are experiencing a life change or crisis. Memorial Hospital’s support groups are back in person and on-site to help people to feel less alone.

“We are pleased to welcome folks back into our facility for support groups again,” says Andrea Rathbone, Memorial Hospital’s senior director of practice operations. “Feelings of isolation can take a toll and this is an important way we can help our community. Sometimes our patients need more than medicine. Our providers are always thinking about the whole patient and what other resources their patients might benefit from.”

