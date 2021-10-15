Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting Valley Food Fright, a fall/Halloween theme competition based loosely on the Food Network TV show "Chopped."
Eight Valley Promotions member organizations will be in the running to win $1,000 in prize money for their programs. Each has chosen a chef to represent the organization.
The competition will take place from Oct. 16-19, when the chefs will receive three mystery ingredients, donated by The Valley Originals. They will prepare a TV dinner style meal incorporating these ingredients. Twists on the classics are welcomed.
The chefs will use their own kitchen and base ingredients, and have one day to prepare their meal for presentation to a panel of local celebrity judges. Those judges are Clay Groves, Dave Hausman, Sara Moore, Daniel Rassi and Matteo Lentini.
Chefs will record segments of their cooking, and will video chat with our hosts during the day. The organizations will each prepare a short statement, as well. The competition will be broadcast later on Valley Vision and on Facebook.
Food will be judged on flavor, creativity, use of the Mystery Ingredients and overall presentation.
Judging will take place, in person, at Fire by Wicked Fresh on Tuesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 5 p.m.
The chefs participating in the event are Nancy Clark (Bartlett Firefighters Association), Megan Clement (Assistance Canine Training Services), Andrew Fournier (Arts In Motion Theater Company), Joan Heysler (Tin Mountain Conservation Center), David LaFond (Linderhof Country Club), ShaVaughn Peterson (White Mountains Pride), Laurie Ramsay (Harvest Hills Animal Shelter) and Jason Stevens (Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park).
Each chef/organization has a link to their fund-raising page in the Facebook event Valley Food Fright. All funds raised beyond the entry fee will stay with the organization who raises it.
