Mount Washington Valley Promotions is presenting its Valley Food Fight Championship through June 28 with a live judging at Sweet Maple Cafe. Clockwise: Ella Fecteau, Ryan Mayo, Deborah Jasien, Samara Dupuis, Nancy Clark and Jason Stevens are the competing chefs. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Promotions is presenting the Valley Food Fight Championship, sponsored by Crest Auto World and Settlers Green. Based loosely on the Food Network TV show "Chopped," this version will have a fun Picnic Basket theme.
The competition kicked off on June 23 and continues through June 28. The six Valley Promotions member organizations who placed in the top two positions in the preliminary rounds will be in the running to win prize money for their programs.
Chefs will receive three mystery ingredients, donated by The Valley Originals. They will prepare a classic three-part meal incorporating these ingredients. The theme of this round is a summer picnic basket, and twists on the classics are welcomed.
The chefs will use their own kitchen and base ingredients, and have one day to prepare their meal for presentation to a panel of local celebrity judges.
Chefs will be recorded opening their mystery ingredients and as they are presenting to the judges on June 28. The plan is that the competition will be broadcast later on Valley Vision and on Facebook.
Food will be judged on flavor, creativity, use of the Mystery Ingredients and overall presentation.
Judging will take place, in person, at Sweet Maple Cafe on Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Food and spectators should arrive by 5:15 p.m.
The chefs and organizations who will be participating are:
Ella Fecteau (Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program), Ryan Mayo (Valley Vision Channel 3), Jason Stevens (White Mountains Pride), Nancy Clark (Bartlett Firefighters Association), Deborah Jasien (M&D Playhouse) and Samara Dupuis (Journey Church).
Each chef/organization will have a link to their fund-raising page in the Facebook event Valley Food Fight. All funds raised by the chefs stay with the organization who raises it, so it’s a great way to help your favorite non-profit(s) in two ways at once.
