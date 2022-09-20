People’s Garden Initiative

The People's Garden in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded its People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide. (COURTESY OF USDA)

CONCORD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding its People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide.

School gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban and urban areas can be recognized as a “People’s Garden” if they register on the USDA website and meet criteria including benefitting the community, working collaboratively, incorporating conservation practices and educating the public.

