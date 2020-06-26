WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced approval of a request from New Hampshire to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.
This approval will allow New Hampshire to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.
New Hampshire’s SNAP participation is more than 70,000 individuals, more than 36,000 households, and totals $93 million annually in federal benefits.
Customers in New Hampshire will be able to use their SNAP benefits to shop Walmart’s Grocery Pickup and Delivery service.
“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay,” said a statement from Walmart.
For up-to-date information and to learn more about programs being offered by the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, go to usda.gov/disaster/pandemic/covid-19.
