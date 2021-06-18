JACKSON — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in collaboration with the Jackson Historical Society are offering two opportunities this June to learn about the 200-year-old Ham House on Dundee Road in Jackson.
Slideshow presentations will be on June 24 at 7 p.m. and June 26 at 4 p.m. in-person at the Whitney Community Center in Jackson.
The slideshow will feature current and vintage photographs of the house and Dundee, allowing guests to “meet” a few of the home’s former occupants and neighbors, and learn about Dundee’s history over the past two centuries.
This program will also include a discussion of the historic character of this building regarding period construction techniques of a timber frame on granite slab foundation, and the challenges that lie ahead for this historic building.
During the presentation, guests will also learn about the relationship of the house to the landscape, and how it all relates to the history of the area and USVLT’s Dundee Community Forest Project.
The proposed Dundee Community Forest is a flagship partnership project between USVLT and the Trust for Public Land that involves the conservation of 1,200 acres in Bartlett and Jackson.
Presenters include Anne Pillion, USVLT board member and president of the Jackson Historical Society; David Shedd, a longtime admirer of the Dundee neighborhood; Stephen Weeder, a Jackson resident, old house enthusiast and home builder, Tamarack Construction; and Alice Pepper, a local genealogist, historian and longtime Jackson resident.
“The Ham House has managed to survive at its Dundee location for 200 years now," Pillion said. "When passing by the house, you can sense the history it holds, and imagine the many generations before us, and how differently they lived. There aren’t many two-century-old homes remaining in the area, and often they are at risk of being lost forever, such as the Ham House.
"I feel a deep sense of responsibility to protect and preserve the Ham House, and work to save the house by finding a new path forward, one with a sustainable future," she added.
“Located within the boundaries of the Dundee Community Forest Project, the Ham House is an example of the intersection between Historic Preservation and Land Conservation.”
Pillion continued, “Determining a path forward for the Ham House may be challenging. We will share our efforts to address the importance of both historic resources and natural resources, and the work to find the best path forward.”
Advanced registration is required for these events as space is limited. Email info@usvlt.org to register for one of the above times and dates.
These events are part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.org.
USVLT is currently raising funds to purchase the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett through its “20 Years & Onward” capital campaign.
This campaign will also help expand the Pine Hill Community Forest, create a fund for the conservation of our area’s farmlands, as well as seed a capital reserve fund for future stewardship work on all of USVLT’s preserves and easement properties.
The campaign just passed the 90 percent threshold, with more than $5.4 million now committed. The full campaign goal is just shy of $6M, with about half of that amount coming from government grants and the other half coming from individual donors and family foundations. If you have not yet pledged your support for the campaign, and would like to do so, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed 74 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,800 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine.
Learn by calling (603) 662-0008 or going to usvlt.org.
