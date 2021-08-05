JACKSON — Join the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and Tin Mountain Conservation Center for an outing on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust President Doug Burnell and Tin Mountain Conservation Center Executive Director Lori Jean Kinsey will lead a walk from Tin Mine Road to Dundee Road, roughly following the old up-and-over town road and the little-known Town of Jackson trail easement — all parts of the Dundee Community Forest project.
This outing will be rigorous since a good portion of the morning will be spent bush-whacking off trail. Consider a different outing if you find hiking on steep ground with unsure footing challenging. Bring your cameras, ample water, bug repellent and a snack or two.
The Dundee Community Forest project aims to conserve one of the largest unprotected properties in the Mount Washington Valley. This community forest will likely host new trails, protect numerous rare plant sites, safeguard old growth areas, and buffer numerous headwater streams, including those feeding Wildcat Brook, a federally designated Wild and Scenic River.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is currently raising funds to purchase the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett through its “20 Years & Onward” capital campaign.
This campaign will also help expand the Pine Hill Community Forest, create a fund for the conservation of our area’s farmlands, as well as seed a capital reserve fund for future stewardship work on all of Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s preserves and easement properties.
The campaign just passed the 90 percent threshold, with more than $5.54 million now committed. The full campaign goal is just shy of $6 million, with about half of that amount coming from government grants and the other half coming from individual donors and family foundations. If you have not yet pledged your support for the campaign, and would like to do so, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign.
Space is limited. Reservations required. Email info@usvlt.org to register.
This event is part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.org.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed 75 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,700 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark and Fryeburg in Maine.
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or going to usvlt.org.
