CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is in the final days of its 20 Years and Onward campaign. From now through the month of October, the trust has a significant matching grant lined up, meaning that all remaining campaign donations will be matched one to one (up to a total of $150,000).
Since 2000, the land trust has conserved over 12,000 acres of habitat, working forest and prime farmland.
More than 75 projects have been completed, preserving 16 miles of frontage along the Saco River and its tributaries. The process has engaged hundreds of landowners and supporters, coalescing around a bold, optimistic vision of the future.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is currently raising funds to purchase the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett and expand the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway through its capital campaign.
The campaign will also create a fund for the conservation of our area’s farmlands, as well as seed a capital reserve fund for future stewardship work on all of Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s preserves and easement properties.
As of Sept. 22, more than 95 percent of the $5.97 million campaign goal has been raised. The total campaign goal includes $3.07 million in government grants for the Dundee Community Forest and Pine Hill Expansion projects, plus $2.9 million in private philanthropy.
From now through the month of October, all donations will be matched 1:1 up to $150,000. Once the match is achieved, the trust will have reached its overall goal for the campaign.
If you haven't yet contributed, now is your chance. The trust is grateful for the anonymous families and foundations who made this matching grant possible. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity.
To learn more about the campaign and to donate, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.