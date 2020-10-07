CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and the Greater Lovell Land Trust will be present a hawk watch led by avid birder Joel Rhymer on Oct. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. at a location to be announced.
There will be a moderate hike to view the sky about western Maine as we search for birds soaring above.
Pack a snack, water, binoculars and hiking poles.
Space is limited. Pre-registration required: info@usvlt.org.
This event is part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.org.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has completed 73 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,500 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine. Their motto is “reserving land for community benefit.”
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org
