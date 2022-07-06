CONWAY — Tri Tek Events will be working with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to host the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, July 9, at Schouler Park in North Conway. Starting time is at 9 a.m.
This is the fourth annual event held in New Hampshire to honor all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and support today's first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and pays off the mortgages for families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty.
Tunnel to Towers was founded to honor New York firefighter Stephen Siller who lost his life working to save victims of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.
Off duty that day, after hearing the news of the attack, Siller drove to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and strapped his 60 pounds of gear on and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers where he gave up his life working to save others.
“For 21 years we’ve been doing good for service members and their spouses,” Andrew McClure, with the New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation said. “We plan for 2022 to provide 200+ mortgage payoffs and mortgage-free homes by the end of the year and much more.”
For more information on Tunnels to Towers, go to t2t.org.
To register online, go to tritekevents.com or register in person at Schouler Park before the event.
