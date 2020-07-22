ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be continuing to offer both virtual, in-person programs throughout July and August.
“Naturalist Led Hikes in Jackson” will be held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon in July and August at Tin Mountain Field Station on Tin Mine Road in Jackson.
Enjoy a weekly hike with a Tin Mountain Naturalist at the Jackson Field Station property. Highlights include the summit of Tin Mountain, a tin mine on the property, historic homestead complete with old cellar holes and mountain pond.
Tin Mountain’s naturalist will explain the historic use of the property, help identify plan species and point out animal signs. These hikes are a great way to explore the lesser trod trails of the White Mountains and avoid the crowds. Participants of all ages are welcome. Reservations required, please bring and wear a mask when appropriate. Limit 10 participants. The program fee is $5 per person or $20 per family. Members are free.
The online program “Butterflies and Moths of New Hampshire” will be on today at 7 p.m. Join Dr. Rick Van de Poll for this introduction to the scaled-wing insect world about us and find out more fascinating facts. The Zoom meeting link is zoom.us/j/91827896218. The meeting ID is 918 2789 6218.
The Alternative Mount Washington Century+ is July 25 through Aug. 15. Register today to receive your mile by mile, segment by segment travelogue outlining the route as well as the natural and scenic history of the 100+ mile loop. Rest and refueling stops will be provide to help you along the way. Tin Mountain Conservation Center hosts and benefits from this event. Register today at: bikereg.com/mount-washington-century.
The next book for the Environmental Book Group is: “The Human Age, the World Shaped by Us,” by Diane Ackerman.
Start reading now so you’ll be ready to discuss the book at the next meeting of the Environmental Book Club on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. Author Diane Ackerman explores the human capacity for both destruction and invention as we shape the future of the planet Earth.
The book provides a dazzling, inspiring tour through the ways that humans are working with nature to try to save the planet. Winner of the National Outdoor Book Award and the PEN New England Henry David Thoreau Prize.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.
The “Explorer Campers and Hikers,” a hike up Peaked Mountain from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’re between the ages of 10-16, register now for a hike up Peaked Mountain. Ages 10 to 13 on Wednesday, July 29, and ages 13 to 16 on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
All participants will meet and be picked up at the trailhead for a moderately strenuous hiking adventure. Everyone must wear appropriate footwear. Be sure to bring water (preferably in a reusable water bottle) and a hearty lunch/snacks in a backpack.
Bring a mask to wear when we meet at the trailhead. Masks will not be required while actively hiking, but will when appropriate during breaks. Tin Mountain will adhere to the social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Registration is required as space is limited. Call (603) 447-6991 with questions or to register. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Scholarships available.
Tin Mountain’s “Family Canoe Day” on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2ish p.m.
Join Tin Mountain for a canoe adventure on Kezar Pond and Stream in Fryeburg, Maine. We’ll meet at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany at 9:30 a.m. and shuttle 25 minutes east to our put-in site. Lunch will be at secluded sand beach.
During the day, there will be a search for wildlife such as bald eagles, loons and heron and may see the brilliant red cardinal flower in bloom streamside. Staff will teach and offer paddling tips and techniques for those new to the sport.
This canoe day is for all abilities and ages. Bring sunscreen, a hearty lunch, water (preferably in a reusable bottle), snacks, binoculars and life jacket (especially for the children).
Tin Mountain has a few small sized life jackets and if you have your own, please be sure to bring them. Please be sure to have two able-bodied paddlers in your canoe. The cost is $10 per person and $25 per family.
Sign up at info@tinmountain.org to receive the daily trivia email. The daily email also includes information on the weekly online nature programs.
Links to the virtual programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program. Contact info@tinmountain.org with any questions.
