ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offer several events throughout August.
Naturalist led hikes in Jackson will take place on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon in August at the Tin Mountain Field Station in Tin Mine Road in Jackson.
Highlights include the summit of Tin Mountain, a tin mine on the property, historic homestead complete with old cellar holes, and mountain pond. Tin Mountain’s naturalist will explain the historic use of the property, help identify plant species and point out animal signs.
These hikes are a great way to explore the lesser trod trails of the White Mountains and avoid the crowds. Participants of all ages are welcome. Reservations required, please bring and wear a mask when appropriate.
There is a limit of 10 participants. Program fees are $5 per person or $20 per family. Members are free.
The Alternative Mt. Washington Century+ will continue through Aug. 15.
Ride up, down, around and through some of the most spectacular scenery in New England with the Alternative Mt. Washington Century+. Register today to receive your mile-by-mile, segment-by-segment travelogue outlining the route as well as the natural and scenic history of the 100+ mile loop. Tin Mountain hosts and benefits from this event. Register today at: bikereg.com/mount-washington-century.
The online program “Summer Research Recap” will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
Join Tin Mountain for an overview of work done on the brook trout habitat restoration project, what birds utilize the Rockwell Sanctuary as summer breeding ground, and our efforts to share all of this work with both the general public and research community.
The online program “August Shorebirds” will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.
Shorebirds begin migrating south in late June, with the peak occurring in New England around the third week of August. Will Broussard will discuss migration routes, key habitats and field marks for easier identification of common species.
The field program “Saturn and Stars Astronomy” will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Rain dates will be Aug. 23 or 24.
Teacher and Naturalist Matt Maloney will offer an introduction to the late summer night sky. Utilizing a telescope and laser pointer, participants will look at the amazing rings on Saturn, see the crescent moon as it sets and navigate our way through the celestial dome by learning the late summer constellations.
All of this will take place at Tin Mountain’s beautiful hilltop location at the conservation property in Jackson, with the evening silhouette of Mount Washington as our backdrop. Maloney will also tell some of the stories behind the names of the constellations and will share how observing the stars of the zodiac helps track the earth’s journey around the sun. Space is limited. Call (603) 447-6991 or email info@tinmountain.org to reserve your space. Members free. $5 donation for non-members.
The online program “Monarch Conservation: All Hands on Deck” will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
The monarch butterfly population has declined by 90 percent over the past two decades and the species is currently being reviewed for federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. Key threats to the species include loss of overwintering habitat in Mexico, loss of breeding habitat in the United States and Canada, climate change, and disease.
New Hampshire is one of the any states across the species range to include the Monarch in their state wildlife action plan as a species of greatest conservation need. Monarchs represent one of the largest conservation efforts ever for a single species and there are many ways for individuals, communities, and conservation organizations to get involved.
This workshop will explore monarch ecology and life cycles, information on conservation actions for monarchs and other pollinators, and an introduction to citizen science programs to help monitor the species.
Zoom Links to the online programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program.
