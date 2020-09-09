ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering home-school programs for student, parents and families.
The Tin Mountain fall home-school program series will be on Thursdays, Sept. 10 through Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be 14 weeks total. No class Nov. 26.
The cost is $210 for members and $260 for non-members. For ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 12.
From plants to animals to dirt, every week we will explore the fields and forests of Tin Mountain’s Nature Learning Center, using the outdoors as our classroom for these hands-on learning adventures.
Programs will be held completely outdoors except in cases of deluge or subzero temperatures. Masks will be required when inside or physical distancing is not possible. Maximum eight students per group.
Private home-school programs will be $100 for two-hour class members and $125 non-members.
If Thursday mornings don’t work for your family, you already have a home-school cluster to work with or you are looking for a specific topic, you can sign up for private programs (either as a single class or a series) led by a Tin Mountain teacher-naturalist. Up to eight students max.
Tin Mountain home-school curriculum modules. Started on Sept. 7 and running through Dec. 14. The cost is $140 (14 weeks total; no module Thanksgiving week).
Each week participants will pick-up materials and an age appropriate lesson plan for a nature based activity. Activities will demonstrate topics such as why leaves change color in the fall, how animals prepare for winter, snowflake formation, and much more.
For more information, go to tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
