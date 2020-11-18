ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering do-it-yourself wreath-making kits starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 while supplies last.
While Tin Mountain is unable to offer its usual winter greens wreath-making program this year, they will be making these kits available. The kits will include a wreath ring, wire, balsam greens, bow, accessories and instructions in the form of an instructional video. The kits cost $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
A limited number of kits are available so reserve a kit today at tinmountain.org or by calling (603) 447-6991.
