CONWAY — On Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting five adventurous, entertaining and insightful speakers who will be sharing their incredible (and sometimes harrowing) stories during the inaugural "Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest: Stories from Caves, Climbs and Crevasses." Acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will be the keynote speaker on Saturday.
Friday night’s activities will be held at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale from 5 to 9 p.m. In addition to the tasty brews that Ledge will be serving, Tin Can Co food truck will be on-site selling their delicious savory and sweet crepes. The second night of the event will take place at Kennett High School in North Conway from 7 to 9 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Tin Mountain Conservation Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit environmental education organization.
On Friday, photographer and writer Josh Laskin will be presenting "A Skiing Adventure in Kyrgyzstan." Laskin’s love of adventure began with his exploring the woods and fishing around his hometown in South Jersey.
Since then, Laskin has enjoyed a variety of adventures while backpacking across Europe and northern Africa. It was once he landed at his new home in the White Mountains that his professional writing and photography career began. His articles have been published in Travel + Leisure, Men’s Journal, Climbing, Outside, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar and others.
Also Friday, Jordan Cargill, whose love of the outdoors and adventures began at Tin Mountain’s summer camps, will share his presentation "Ice, Rock and BIG Packs — Tales from Denali and the Alaska Range."
Growing up in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Cargill’s love of adventure was immediate and permanent. Cargill has explored the globe, guided on three continents, and put up first ascents and descents. You can see his broad smile on a short trail run to catch the sunrise behind his home in New Hampshire or at 20,000 feet watching the mountain shadow stretch out on the plains below.
Sarah Garlick rounds out Friday night’s speakers with her presentation "Earth Time: The Geology" and "Climate Change of Mountain Pursuits."
Garlick is a science writer and non-profit program developer from North Conway. As both a trained geologist and writer, she has written two books: “Flakes, Jugs, and Splitters: A Rock Climber’s Guide to Geology,” winner of the 2009 Banff Mountain Book Award, and the “National Geographic Pocket Guide to Rocks and Minerals of North America.”
She is the writer and co-director of “Namuli,” a documentary film about rock climbing, biological discovery and community-based conservation in Mozambique, that earned the 2016 Mountainfilm Commitment Grant.
On Saturday, Jenkins will present his keynote "Vietnam Underground: the Viet Cong, Spelunkers and the Largest Cave in the World."
Jenkins is an award-winning journalist covering adventure, geopolitics and the environment. With over 50 globe-trotting expeditions under his belt, he has written about landmines in Cambodia, mountain gorillas in Eastern Congo, the loss of koalas in Australia, global warming in Greenland, ethnic cleansing in Burma and climbing Mount Everest in Nepal.
He’s also the author of four highly-acclaimed books, “A Man’s Life,” “The Hard Way,” “To Timbuktu” and “Off the Map.” Jenkins’ work has appeared in dozens of national and international magazines, including The Atlantic Monthly, Backpacker, Bicycling, Climbing, The New York Times, Men’s Health, National Geographic, National Geographic Adventure, National Geographic Traveler, Outside, Playboy, among others.
Enock Glidden joins Jenkins on Saturday evening for his presentation "How Can I? My Ascent of El Capitan."
As a child born with Spina Bifida and growing up in a small town in northern Maine, Glidden had to learn to do things differently than others. Through his determination and can-do attitude, Glidden has experienced many adventures that even people with two working legs may not attempt, including skiing and paragliding as well as rock and ice climbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.