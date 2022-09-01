Mark Jenkins-Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest

Internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins is the keynote speaker for the inaugural "Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest: Stories from Caves, Climbs and Crevasses." (CARSTEN PETER PHOTO)

CONWAY —  On Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting five adventurous, entertaining and insightful speakers who will be sharing their incredible (and sometimes harrowing) stories during the inaugural "Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest: Stories from Caves, Climbs and Crevasses." Acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will be the keynote speaker on Saturday.

Friday night’s activities will be held at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale from 5 to 9 p.m. In addition to the tasty brews that Ledge will be serving, Tin Can Co food truck will be on-site selling their delicious savory and sweet crepes. The second night of the event will take place at Kennett High School in North Conway from 7 to 9 p.m.

